Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos initiate Harry Kane talks; club eyeing Alphonso Davies, and more - June 6, 2023

Real Madrid finished second in La Liga this season, ten points behind champions Barcelona. Manager Carlo Ancelotti is expected to invest in the squad ahead of the new campaign.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have initiated talks with Tottenham Hotspur for striker Harry Kane. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are interested in Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on June 6, 2023:

Real Madrid initiate Harry Kane talks

Harry Kane is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have initiated talks with Tottenham Hotspur to facilitate a move for Harry Kane this summer, according to SPORT.

The 29-year-old striker has been in blistering form for Spurs over the years but has arrived at a crossroads in his career. Kane’s contract with Tottenham runs out in just over a year, but he hasn’t signed a new deal yet.

The situation has generated interest from multiple clubs across the continent. Madrid have recently joined the party following Karim Benzema's decision to leave the Santiago Bernabeu. The Frenchman’s departure will create a void in attack, which Los Blancos want to address by roping in Kane.

The Spanish side are ready to make an offer for the Englishman, who's also wanted by Manchester United. Spurs chief Daniel Levy is likely to favour a move away from the Premier League if he decides to cash in on Kane.

Los Blancos eyeing Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies could leave the Allianz Arena this summer.

Real Madrid are interested in Alphonso Davies, according to AS. The Canadian full-back has been a revelation for Bayern Munich, but his future at the club remains uncertain.

Los Blancos are on the hunt for a new left-back this summer following the struggles of Ferland Mendy. Fran Garcia is set to return to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, but the club want a more experienced face in the position.

Davies has been among the finest left-backs in the world for a while and could be a hit with the La Liga giants. Real Madrid are ready to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu and have already been in touch with the Bavarians to enquire about a possible move.

Despite the player’s importance at the Allianz Arena, Bayern haven’t shut down Los Blancos’ advances yet, but Davies is likely to cost a fortune.

Karim Benzema wanted to end career at Santiago Bernabeu

Karim Benzema has decided to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Karim Benzema has said that he wanted to end his career at Santiago Bernabeu. The French forward has decided to leave Madrid this summer, ending a lengthy and fruitful spell with the club. Recent reports have hinted that the player is on his way to Saudi Arabia for the next chapter of his career.

Benzema’s contract with Los Blancos runs out at the end of the month, and he was previously expected to sign an extension. However, the 35-year-old has opted to move on for a fresh challenge after winning everything on offer with the La Liga giants.

Speaking at his farewell organised by the club, Benzema said that Real Madrid will always be his family.

“Real Madrid will always be my family, and I will always watch the games. My idea was to end up at Real Madrid, but in life, sometimes, another opportunity presents itself,” said Benzema.

He continued:

“It was a good path in my life. I was lucky enough to fulfill a childhood dream thanks to the president. When I saw you (Florentino Perez), I said 'he's the man who brought Ronaldo (Nazario) and (Zinedine) Zidane'.

"It's unbelievable. Today it's time for me to leave and to write another story. The most important thing for me is that everything I've won, I've enjoyed as a child.”

Benzema went on to thank manager Carlo Ancelotti for believing in him.

“Thanks also to Ancelotti, who gave me his confidence from the beginning. I have learned a lot with you. It's a bit of a sad day because I'm leaving my club.

"I signed for Real Madrid, and I wanted to retire here, but it didn't happen. I will always be a Real Madrid fan. Thanks also to the fans for always giving me that strength. Thank you all, really,” said Benzema.

Benzema leaves the club with 354 goals and 165 assists in 648 games across competitions.

