Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos interested in Arsenal striker; club monitoring Sporting defender, and more - October 30, 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to face Girona in La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (October 30). Carlo Ancelotti’s team saw their unbeaten start to the season end at RB Leipzig in midweek in the Champions League but remain unbeaten in the league.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in an Arsenal striker. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are monitoring a Sporting full-back.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on October 30, 2022:

Real Madrid interested in Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Gabriel Jesus, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The Brazilian forward joined Arsenal this summer from Manchester City and has hit the ground running. Apart from scoring five goals in 15 games across competitions, the player has also caught the eye with his high-octane performances.

Jesus’ exploits have earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos remain in the hunt for a new striker, having failed to snap up Kylian Mbappe in the summer. The La Liga giants want to lay down succession plans for Karim Benzema, who's at the fag end of his career. The 2022 Ballon d’Or winner has been in outstanding form of late but is now 34.

Real Madrid want to be ready when he eventually begins to slow down and are looking at multiple targets. Jesus is on their wishlist after a string of impressive performances for the Gunners. The 25-year-old has played a big role in Mikel Arteta’s team's stellar start to the season.

The Brazilian is capable of carrying out multiple roles across the frontline, which could make him a good fit under Ancelotti. A move in January appears unlikely, with the Italian manager recently confirming that Los Blancos will not bring in players this winter. However, with little to no backup for Benzema, an injury for the Frenchman could alter the club’s stance.

Los Blancos monitoring Pedro Porro

Pedro Porro is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Pedro Porro, according to A Bola via Madrid Universal.

The Spanish right-back has been very impressive for Sporting this season and has turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 23-year-old has been a first team regular at the Portuguese side and has registered three assists in eight league games this season.

His contract with Sporting expires in 2025, and Los Blancos could be tempted to move for him next summer.

The La Liga giants are on the lookout for a new right-back, with Dani Carvajal no longer a spring chicken. Ancelotti has used Lucas Vazquez in the position, but he's only a makeshift option. Porro could sort out the right-back slot for a decade if Madrid secure his services.

Marco Asensio ready to extend Santiago Bernabeu stay

Marco Asensio could extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Marco Asensio is willing to extend his stay at Real Madrid, according to Marca. The Spaniard is in the final year of his contract but is yet to sign a new deal. The 26-year-old has struggled for chances this season and has cut a sorry figure. Asensio was not short of options in the summer but opted to stay and fight for his place.

The La Liga giants have been impressed by his commitment and believe he could be an asset to the club. They have informed the player they want him to stay, and a renewal offer could be imminent. Asensio remains eager to get on the plane to Qatar with Spain for the FIFA World Cup next month, so his renewal is likely to be completed after the tournament.

