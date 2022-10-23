Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos interested in Borussia Dortmund striker; club planning 2023 move for Bayer Leverkusen forward, and more - October 22, 2022

Real Madrid beat Sevilla 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday (October 22) to go six points clear of Barcelona at the top after 11 games. Luca Modric, Lucas Vasquez and Federico Valverde were the scorers for Carlo Ancelotti's men, who're now unbeaten in 16 games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in a Borussia Dortmund striker. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants want to move for a Bayer Leverkusen attacker in 2023.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on October 22, 2022:

Real Madrid interested in Youssoufa Moukoko

Youssoufa Moukoko is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Youssoufa Moukoko, according to Football Insider. The 17-year-old is the latest talent to emerge out of Borussia Dortmund. His recent performances already have clubs around Europe on their toes, with the La Liga giants also among his admirers. Moukoko has scored three goals and set up four more from 15 appearances across competitions this season.

Los Blancos are laying down succession plans for Karim Benzema, with the Frenchman in the twilight of his career. The reigning Ballon d’Or winner was outstanding last season but has struggled with injuries this campaign.

Real Madrid are looking for his long-term replacement, and Moukoko is on their agenda. However, Los Blancos could face competition from Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Barcelona, among others, for his signature.

Los Blancos planning 2023 move for Moussa Diaby

Moussa Diaby has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are planning to move for Moussa Diaby next year, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle.

The French forward is valued at €70 million by Bayer Leverkusen, who are ready to let him leave if for a suitable bid. The 23-year-old has registered 37 goals and 41 assists from 139 games for the Bundesliga side and looks ready for a bigger stage.

Los Blancos are among the clubs monitoring him with interest. The club could be forced to dive into the market for a new forward next summer, owing to the uncertain future of Marco Asensio.

The Spaniard is in the final year of his contract but is yet to sign a new deal. Eden Hazard’s struggles also make a new forward the need of the hour. Diaby would be an excellent addition to Ancelotti’s roster. However, the La Liga giants could face competition from Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur for his signature.

Thibaut Courtois stresses on importance of goalkeeper in modern game

Thibaut Courtois is among the finest goalkeepers in the world at the moment.

Thibaut Courtois has pointed out that a goalkeeper is a vital component of the modern game. The Belgian won the Yashin Trophy earlier this week as the best goalkeeper this season. However, he couldn’t make it to the top five of the Ballon d’Or rankings.

Speaking to L’Equipe, as cited by Marca, Courtois pointed out that he has had a big part to play in Real Madrid’s recent success.

“Last year, we won the Champions League not only thanks to Vinicius, Valverde, Benzema and Rodrygo. But it was also thanks to Courtois. The modern goalkeeper is no longer just there to make saves,” said Courtois.

He continued:

“Here at Real Madrid I also have to start moves, I'm the one who, with the first pass, decides how we're going to set up the attack or how we're going to overcome the opposition's pressure. Today, you are almost a playmaker, goalkeepers are much more important than you think.”

Courtois went on to point out that goalkeepers are underappreciated in the modern game.

“Without a good goalkeeper, you don't win trophies. And in football awards, sometimes we forget that. People are quicker to vote for a striker who scores goals than for a goalkeeper. It's a pity. But we will continue to prove that goalkeepers are really important,” said Courtois.

He added:

“It's often written in big letters (in the newspapers) when a goalkeeper makes a mistake. As soon as he makes a small mistake, they slaughter him and say the game was lost because of him. Sometimes we forget that before that the striker may also have missed five or six easy chances to score.”

Courtois has appeared nine times for Los Blancos across competitions this season, keeping three clean sheets - but none in six La Liga games.

Poll : 0 votes