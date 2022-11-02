Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos interested in Brighton midfielder; Toni Kroos to retire at Santiago Bernabeu, and more - November 2, 2022

Real Madrid will face Celtic at the Santiago Bernabeu on matchday six of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (November 2). Carlo Ancelotti's wards are atop Group F and a win will confirm them as group leaders.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in a Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder. Elsewhere, Toni Kroos has said that he will retire at the Santiago Bernabeu. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on November 2, 2022:

Real Madrid interested in Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo (right) has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Moises Caicedo, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle.

The Ecuadorian has been a revelation since joining Brighton & Hove Albion last year. He has gone from strength to strength this campaign, prompting interest from Los Blancos.

Los Blancos remain open to further additions in midfield, as both Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are on the wrong side of 30.

The Spanish giants have identified Caicedo to help them in their succession plans. However, the Seagulls value the 21-year-old at €80 million, so Real Madrid will have to pay a premium for his signature.

Caicedo has appeared 12 times for Brighton this campaign and is also wanted by Chelsea and Liverpool, among others.

Toni Kroos to retire at Santiago Bernabeu

Toni Kroos is yet to come to a decision on his future.

Toni Kroos has hinted that he will not join another club in his career. The German midfielder is in the final year of his contract with Real Madrid, who want to keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, the 32-year-old is yet to commit himself to the club.

Speaking ahead of the Celtic game, Kroos said that he will make a decision regarding his future before March.

"I'm very well, I feel good physically. I'm very relaxed about my (contract) renewal. I don't even know myself what will happen. We'll decide before March, so that you don't all get too nervous. I'm going to retire here, what I don't know is when. There's nothing new to tell," said Kroos.

Kroos refused to believe tiredness has crept into the squad, even though Los Blancos have failed to win their last two games.

"I can only speak for myself. I've got a rest coming up (because of the suspension) so that helps me not to worry about tiredness, but I'm feeling good physically. People are only talking about (the calendar and tiredness) because we have gone two games without winning. Before, no one was talking about it," said Kroos.

The German has retired from the national team but refused to choose between international glory and club success.

"That's very tough. The World Cup is played every four years, and you can only play in two or three, but I'm not going to choose. They are very special moments," said Kroos.

Kroos has appeared 16 times across competitions for Los Blancos this season.

Aston Villa interested in Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard is wanted at Villa Park.

Aston Villa are planning to bring Eden Hazard back to the Premier League, according to Defensa Central via Birmingham Mail.

The Belgian forward has been a shadow of his former self at Real Madrid, who have run out of patience with the player. The La Liga giants want to offload him next year, and the Villans are interested.

Hazard has appeared 72 times for Los Blancos since arriving from Chelsea in 2019.

Despite his struggles in Spain, Villa believe the 31-year-old can rediscover his mojo with a return to the Premier League. New manager Unai Emery is ready to sanction a move for Hazard, as he believes the Belgian could vastly improve his attack.

The Belgian's contract expires in 2024, but Madrid could let him leave in January for a suitable bid.

