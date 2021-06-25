Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos not interested in Chelsea's swap offer for French superstar; star midfielder commits future to club, and more - 25th June 2021

Real Madrid could see some arrivals and departures in the next two months as Carlo Ancelotti prepares to strengthen his squad for the 2021-22 season.

The Italian will need to hit the ground running next season, and there will be little room for error after a disappointing 2020-21 campaign. Los Blancos are expected to bounce back and fight for silverware in the upcoming season.

Real Madrid are already looking at a list of targets to get their hands on this summer. Ancelotti will also have to let a few of the current stars leave as he aims to strike a balance in his squad.

On that note, let’s take a look at the key Real Madrid stories as on 25th June 2021.

Real Madrid not interested in Chelsea’s swap offer for Raphael Varane

Real Madrid are not interested in Chelsea’s swap offer for Raphael Varane, according to The Express via Defensa Central.

The Frenchman’s future is hanging in the balance, as his current deal is set to expire in a year. Varane is reluctant to sign an extension with Los Blancos, so the La Liga giants could let him leave at the right price. Manchester United appear to be his likely destination, but Chelsea could steal a march on their Premier League rivals by offering Timo Werner in exchange.

However, Real Madrid have rejected the proposal, although Carlo Ancelotti has his eyes on the German striker. Instead, Los Blancos are looking for an offer of around £43 million for the Frenchman.

There has also been talk of a swap deal with the Red Devils involving Paul Pogba, but the La Liga giants are only interested in a cash offer. The Spanish giants plan to use the funds generated from Varane’s sale to finance a move for Kylian Mbappe.

Martin Odegaard commits future to Real Madrid

Martin Odegaard has apparently committed himself to Real Madrid. The Norwegian has been linked with a move back to Arsenal, who are eager to secure his services. Odegaard played the second half of last season at the Emirates and was quite impressive.

Real Madrid want Odegaard back and the Norwegian has expressed his desire to return...https://t.co/SOgPlHoZ62 — AS English (@English_AS) June 24, 2021

However, speaking to TV2 in Norway, the player revealed that his immediate future lies at the Santiago Bernabeu, ending all rumours and speculations concerning his future.

“The status is that I am a Madrid player and that I will return and start up there in a week and a half. Real Madrid have been clear that they would like me back. So then it will be time to go there when the training starts up again” said Odegaard.

Marcelo set to stay at Santiago Bernabeu

Marcelo is set to stay at Real Madrid next season, according to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Los Blancos are not considering his departure, and there have never been plans to sell him. The Brazilian is set to play a key role in Ancelotti’s team and is likely to be appointed as Real Madrid's captain.

Real Madrid have never been intentioned to sell Marcelo. He’s staying and he’s considered a key player for Ancelotti’s team, the board never had any doubt. ⚪️ #RealMadrid #Marcelo



Marcelo is gonna be the captain next season and he’s happy to stay. 🇧🇷 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2021

Marcelo has endured injury woes in recent seasons and is expected to continue playing second fiddle to Ferland Mendy, who is the preferred option for the left-back role at Real Madrid.

