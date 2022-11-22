Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos not interested in Cristiano Ronaldo; club monitoring Chelsea forward, and more - November 21, 2022

Real Madrid have enjoyed a steady rise under Carlo Ancelotti since he took charge in the summer of 2021. The Italian enjoyed a highly fruitful 2021-22 campaign and will look to repeat the same this season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are not interested in re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are keeping a close eye on a Chelsea forward. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on November 21, 2022:

Real Madrid not interested in Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at Old Trafford has all but come to an end.

Real Madrid are not interested in Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Marca via The Metro.

The Portuguese is expected to leave Manchester United in the coming days after his controversial interview with Piers Morgan. The Red Devils are preparing to terminate the 37-year-old’s contract, prompting his agent Jorge Mendes to try to find him a new club.

Los Blancos have emerged as an option, with the club in need of a new No. 9 following the injury woes of Karim Benzema. The Frenchman missed the last few games for the La Liga giants with a knock and has now been ruled out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Mendes has offered Real Madrid a chance to sign Ronaldo on a short-term deal to address the situation.

However, the Spanish giants have no interest in bringing the Portuguese back to the Santiago Bernabeu in January. Despite Benzema’s recent fitness woes, Los Blancos want to keep faith in the 34-year-old for at least two more years.

Ronaldo was looking for a new destination this summer but had failed to generate any interest in his services. However, it appears that his luck hasn’t changed too much.

Los Blancos monitoring Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu,

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Kai Havertz, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle. The German forward has blown hot and cold since arriving at Chelsea in 2020, and his future is up in the air. The 23-year-old has even been linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge, and Madrid are monitoring his situation with interest.

Los Blancos remain in the market for attacking reinforcements, despite having the likes of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes. Havartz’s arrival, though, could add another dimension to Ancelotti’s attack. The German could also flourish under Ancelotti. Havertz has appeared 20 times across competitions for the Blues this season and has scored four goals.

Madrid will pay close attention to the player during the FIFA World Cup, where he's representing his country. A stellar outing in Qatar could convince Madrid to dive for Havertz next year.

Marco Asensio wants to extend Santiago Bernabeu stay

Marco Asensio’s future at the Santiago Bernabeu is up in the air.

Marco Asensio has said that he wants to extend his stay at Real Madrid. The Spaniard is in the final year of his contract with the La Liga giants but is yet to sign a new deal. He had offers to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer but opted to fight for his place in Ancelotti’s team instead.

Marco Asensio: "After the World Cup, the club and I will make a decision. Hopefully, it can happen and I'll be very happy to stay at Real Madrid for 10 more years."

That move has backfired, with Asensio struggling for minutes under the Italian. His situation has given rise to speculation regarding his future. However, speaking to Radio Marca, as cited by Managing Madrid, Asensio said that he wants to stay at the club for another decade.

“There has been talk in the media that I am changing Real Madrid’s mind. The truth is, I have always tried to give the best that I have inside, and then let the rest fall into place. The one who decides, too, is the club, it does not only depend on me. After the World Cup — both the club and I will make a decision,” said Asensio.

He continued:

“Do I want to renew? Yes, hopefully it can happen, and I am very happy at Real Madrid and would be for many years. I hope to stay for 10 more years.”

Asensio also added that Ancelotti believes in him.

“He has told me that the feelings with the club are not cold. He has a lot of confidence in me, and I’m focused on the World Cup,” said Asensio.

Asensio is currently with the Spain team at the FIFA World Cup.

