Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos not interested in Cristiano Ronaldo; club set to monitor Chelsea full-back, and more - July 21, 2022

Real Madrid are preparing for the El Clasico at the Allegiant Stadium on Saturday. Manager Carlo Ancelotti will look for a win against Madrid's arch-rivals Barcelona to continue his preparations for the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are not interested in a move for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are planning to monitor a Chelsea full-back in the upcoming season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 21, 2022:

Real Madrid not interested in Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be moving to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Real Madrid are not interested in bringing Cristiano Ronaldo back to the Santiago Bernabeu, according to Marca. The Portuguese is looking to leave Manchester United this summer and wants to move to a club in the Champions League. The Red Devils failed to qualify for the coveted tournament after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season.

CRonaldo enjoyed the best spell of his career with Los Blancos, winning numerous accolades during his nine-year stay. The 37-year-old ended his tenure with 450 goals from 438 appearances to etch his name in club folklore. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner subsequently moved to Juventus in 2018 before arriving at Old Trafford last summer.

However, his stay with the Premier League side has been underwhelming, to say the least. Ronaldo is now eager to play in the Champions League next season to preserve his status as the tournament's greatest goalscorer. As such, his agent Jorge Mendes is offering his services to clubs around Europe.

However, he has so far failed to find suitors among the bigwigs of European football. Real Madrid are also not looking to play host to their prodigal son this summer. The La Liga giants are focused on their plans for the days ahead and do not have Ronaldo in their agenda.

Los Blancos will look for reinforcements if they can offload some of their fringe players, but the Portuguese is not on their wish list.

Los Blancos set to monitor Reece James

Reece James has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are planning to monitor Reece James in the upcoming season, according to Goal Spain via The Hard Tackle.

The 22-year-old has been a standout performer for Chelsea recently. He has appeared 123 times for the Blues, scoring nine goals and setting up 18 more. His steady growth has caught the attention of the La Liga giants, who want to target him next summer.

Los Blancos already have a world-class right-back at their disposal in Dani Carvajal. However, the Spaniard will turn 31 in January, prompting the club to scout the market for a successor. James fits the bill, so the La Liga giants want to keep an eye on his performances next season before going for the kill.

Flamengo plotting move for Reinier Jesus

Reinier Jesus could leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Flamengo are planning to re-sign Reinier Jesus this summer, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle. The 20-year-old joined Real Madrid from the Brazilian side in 2020 with a huge reputation. He was sent on a two-year loan spell to Borussia Dortmund but has failed to live up to expectations.

Jesus has managed just one goal and one assists from 39 appearances for the Bundesliga giants. He registered just 741 minutes of game time in two years before returning to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

The Brazilian is unlikely to break into a star-studded Los Blancos attack and is expected to be offloaded this year. Flamengo want him back, and Jesus could rediscover his mojo with a return to familiar surroundings.

