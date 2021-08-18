Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos not interested in Cristiano Ronaldo return, club receive setback in Kylian Mbappe chase, and more - 18th August 2021

Real Madrid have started the new season exactly how Carlo Ancelotti would have liked.

Los Blancos were outstanding against Alaves over the weekend and will be looking to keep their bandwagon rolling when they face Levante next. Ancelotti, however, will be hoping to add a few players before the end of the month.

Real Madrid are eager for attacking reinforcements but have faced a setback in the pursuit of their number one target this summer. Ancelotti has also addressed rumors linking Cristiano Ronaldo to the club.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 18, 2021.

Real Madrid not interested in Cristiano Ronaldo return

Real Madrid are not interested in a deal for Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid have no interest in bringing Cristiano Ronaldo back to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, according to Marca.

Recent reports have claimed that Los Blancos are considering a blockbuster reunion with their prodigal son. It was even claimed that Carlo Ancelotti had asked the La Liga giants to target the Portuguese.

However, the Italian has taken to Twitter to refute those claims.

"Cristiano is a Real Madrid legend and he has all my love and respect. I have never considered signing him. We are looking forward," wrote Ancelotti.

Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid are NOT trying to sign Cristiano Ronaldo ❌ pic.twitter.com/JHWVaKwv1c — Goal (@goal) August 17, 2021

The Portuguese enjoys a great relationship with his former manager, but the Italian is not itching for a reunion at the moment. Real Madrid only have their eyes on Kylian Mbappe and are focused on bringing the player to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Cristiano Ronaldo's future continues to make the news, but the Portuguese has since taken to social media to dispel all rumors. He has also confirmed that a return to Real Madrid is not on the cards.

Los Blancos receive setback in Kylian Mbappe chase

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly told his teammates he is staying

Real Madrid have received a blow in their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe. According to AS via Spanish radio station Cadena SER, the Frenchman has told his teammates that he is staying at Paris Saint-Germain.

Los Blancos are eager to take advantage of Lionel Messi’s arrival at the Parc des Princes and lure Mbappe away from the club.

🚨🌖| Leonardo has told PSG's players that Mbappé will remain at the club this season. He also ensured Mbappé would be at the club when in negotiations with new signings this summer. @ellarguero #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) August 17, 2021

With the Frenchman’s current deal expiring next summer, Real Madrid were hoping that the fear of losing Mbappe for free would force PSG to sell him this month.

It now appears the player is set to stay for another season with the Ligue 1 giants. However, Los Blancos are ready to wait a year to get their man.

Serie A giants want Real Madrid star on loan

Luka Jovic is wanted by Inter Milan on loan

Inter Milan are interested in a loan deal for Luka Jovic, according to The Hard Tackle via Rudy Gulati. The Serie A giants are even willing to pay €3 million as loan fees for his services. However, Real Madrid want to offload the Serbian permanently.

Jovic has struggled to find his feet at the Santiago Bernabeu since making the move in 2019. The Serbian has managed just two goals from 32 appearances for the La Liga giants.

Real Madrid are now ready to cut their losses and bid him adieu. The Nerazzurri believe Jovic could suit their tactics, but only want him on loan.

For all the latest football news and updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page on Facebook!

Edited by Arjun Panchadar