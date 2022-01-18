Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos interested in Hugo Ekitike; club contemplating move for Ligue 1 star, and more - 18 January 2022

Real Madrid are basking in the glory of their 2022 Spanish Super Cup triumph. They beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0 in the final on Monday to win their first silverware of the season. Los Blancos are the favourites to lift the La Liga title this season, leading second-placed Sevilla, who have a game in hand, by five points after 21 games.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have turned their attention to Reims striker Hugo Ekitike. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are planning a move for a Ligue 1 star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 18th January 2022.

Real Madrid interested in Hugo Ekitike

Real Madrid are interested in Hugo Ekitike, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The 19-year-old has been a revelation for Reims this season. His exploits have earned him admiration from a host of European superpowers.

The Frenchman has been on fire for the Ligue 1 side this campaign, registering eight goals and three assists in 17 appearances. He is the club's top scorer this season, and has emerged as one of the most talented teenagers in Europe. Unsurprisingly, Los Blancos are eyeing him with interest.

Madrid are looking for a long-term successor for Karim Benzema, as the La Liga giants are keen to boost their options in attack. Manager Carlo Ancelotti wants an upgrade on Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz, both of whom could leave the Santiago Bernabeu this year.

Erling Haaland has long been touted as the ideal successor for Benzema, but Real Madrid have reportedly ended their pursuit of the Norwegian striker. Instead, Los Blancos have turned their attention to alternate targets, and have Ekitike on their wishlist.

However, there's expected to be a melee for his services. PSG and Barcelona are also interested in the 19-year-old, who is likely to be available for only €20 million. As such, the La Liga giants might have to accelerate their efforts if they wish to sign the Frenchman.

Los Blancos contemplating move for Romain Faivre

Real Madrid are contemplating a move for Romain Faivre, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The Brest forward has earned rave reviews with his recent performances for the Ligue 1 club. The 23-year-old has managed eight goals, and set up six more from 21 appearances this season.

Los Blancos are monitoring him with interest, amid the uncertain futures of quite a few of their current attackers. Eden Hazard is tipped to leave the Santiago Bernabeu, while the futures of Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz remain unclear.

The La Liga giants hope to address the issue by roping in Faivre, who could be a replacement for Hazard.

Atletico Madrid eyeing move for Alvaro Odriozola

Atletico Madrid are interested in Alvaro Odriozola.

Atletico Madrid are interested in Alvaro Odriozola, according to Fichajes. The Spaniard is currently on loan at Fiorentina. The 25-year-old has impressed with his performances for the Tuscan club. However, he is not part of Los Blancos' plans, and is likely to be sold this summer.

Los Rojiblancos are planning to take him to the Wanda Metropolitano. Manager Diego Simeone wants Daniel Wass to take the place of Kieran Trippier, and has identified Odriozola as his backup. The player is wanted by AS Roma too, while Fiorentina are also eager to extend his stay.

