Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos interested in Leicester City star; Luka Jovic eager to leave, and more - 22 March 2022

Real Madrid head into the international break with a nine-point lead atop the La Liga table after 29 games, despite a 4-0 home loss to Barcelona. Los Blancos have won 20 times in the league this season and lost just thrice.

Meanwhile, the La Liga giants are interested in a Leicester City star. Elsewhere, Luka Jovic is eager to leave the Santiago Bernabeu. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 22nd March 2022:

Real Madrid interested in James Maddison

James Maddison is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in James Maddison, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The English midfielder has caught the eye with his consistent performances for Leicester City. The La Liga giants believe the 25-year-old could become a mainstay in the middle of the park for many years.

Maddison arrived at the King Power Stadium from Norwich City in the summer of 2018 and soon made a name for himself. The Englishman has been one of the most creative players in the Premier League recently.

The 25-year-old has been on fire this season, scoring 13 goals and setting up seven more from 40 appearances across competitions. His rise to prominence has not skipped the attention of Los Blancos.

The Merengues are expected to be in the market this summer for a creative midfielder. Isco and Dani Ceballos are both set to leave the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are also in the twilight of their careers. The Croatian is likely to sign an extension for an additional year, but it is imperative Real Madrid lay down succession plans for Modric and Kroos.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Since stepping up to the Premier League in the summer of 2018, James Maddison has scored more goals from outside the box than any other player in the division (13) Since stepping up to the Premier League in the summer of 2018, James Maddison has scored more goals from outside the box than any other player in the division (13) 🚀 Since stepping up to the Premier League in the summer of 2018, James Maddison has scored more goals from outside the box than any other player in the division (13) https://t.co/SsyKPh4L35

Maddison has been identified as a viable option. The Englishman has consistently shown that he has the quality to operate at the highest level. However, prising him away from the King Power Stadium won't be a walk in the park. The 25-year-old is likely to cost around €80 million, as his contract with Leicester City runs till 2024.

Los Blancos are already preparing to invest heavily in Erling Haaland this summer. As such, the La Liga giants might not have the funds to make another big-money move this year.

Luka Jovic eager to leave Los Blancos

Luka Jovic (left) has failed to impress at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Luka Jovic is increasingly frustrated with his situation at the Santiago Bernabeu and wants to leave this summer, according to Marca.

The Serb has been an isolated figure at Real Madrid recently. The 24-year-old has failed to live up to expectations since arriving at the club in 2019 for €60 million. He has struggled for game time, and the situation has not improved under manager Carlo Ancelotti. Jovic has played only 473 minutes this season and hasn't featured for the team since mid-February.

The Italian has not included Jovic in his plans, and Los Blancos are ready to let him leave at the end of the season. While Jovic has done little of note in the last two seasons, his stock remains high. In 49 games across competitions, he has scored only thrice and bagged four assists.

Arsenal and Everton monitored him in January, while AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund remain in the race. The 25-year-old is contracted with Madrid till 2025, but the club are open to letting him leave on loan.

Thibaut Courtois asks fans to trust team

Thibaut Courtois has performed admirably this season.

Thibaut Courtois has asked fans to trust the team after their heavy defeat to Barcelona at home. The Belgian made quite a few crucial saves but couldn’t stop his team from succumbing to a 0-4 defeat.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra @abc_deportes : ‘Without Courtois it could have been 8-0, he was the first player to apologise to the fans in the stadium.’ 📰 @abc_deportes: ‘Without Courtois it could have been 8-0, he was the first player to apologise to the fans in the stadium.’ https://t.co/0t2NREWBZz

Courtois took to social media to get his word across, promising to fight for the titles at hand. He was one of the last players to return to the dressing room, applauding the home fans for their support.

“Yesterday was a sad day, but we are a team. Win or lose, we will do it together, and we will react in the same way. I know it is still painful to think about it and to ask for it, but trust that this team will give everything to win the titles that are still at stake,” wrote Courtois.

Despite their heavy defeat to Barcelona, Real Madrid are on course to win their second La Liga title in three years. In the UEFA Champions League, they'll take on holders Chelsea in a rematch of last year's semi-final as they seek a record-extending 14th title.

Edited by Bhargav