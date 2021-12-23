Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos interested in Lille striker; club monitoring Liverpool defender, and more - 23 December 2021

Real Madrid returned to winning ways in La Liga with a 2-1 victory over Athletic Club on Wednesday. Los Blancos rode an early Karim Benzema brace to restore their eight-point gap atop the league table. However, second-placed Sevilla have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are interested in a Canadian striker who plays for Lille. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are monitoring a Liverpool defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 23rd December 2021.

Real Madrid interested in Jonathan David

Real Madrid are interested in Jonathan David.

Real Madrid are interested in Lille's Jonathan David, according to Marca. The Canadian has been outstanding for the Ligue 1 team in recent times. His prowess in the final third has prompted clubs around Europe, including Los Blancos, to sit up and take notice.

David joined the French team last summer, and has proved to be a massive hit. The 21-year-old registered 13 league goals in 37 appearances to help Lille to an unlikely Ligue 1 triumph ahead of holders PSG. This season, the Canadian has hit an ever higher gear, scoring 16 times in 27 appearances across competitions. That has captured the attention of Los Blancos.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🚨| Real Madrid are interested in Jonathan David, Ligue 1 current top scorer. Real Madrid want to reinforce the squad and he's one of the possible targets. His agent has stated this will be his last season at Lille. @marca 🚨| Real Madrid are interested in Jonathan David, Ligue 1 current top scorer. Real Madrid want to reinforce the squad and he's one of the possible targets. His agent has stated this will be his last season at Lille. @marca https://t.co/P9q64RCGbL

Real Madrid have a penchant of targeting the brightest young talents in the game. Los Blancos believe David can achieve great things with them in the future, and are looking to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu. The La Liga giants are already scouting the market for a successor to Karim Benzema

Real Madrid have their eyes on Erling Haaland, but securing the Norwegian would be no walk in the park. David could be a cheaper alternative, although there is also a rush for his signature. However, Los Blancos are leading the race for the 21-year-old at the moment.

Real Madrid could also capitalise on Lille's interest in Eden Hazard to sweeten a deal for David.

Los Blancos monitoring Joe Gomez

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Gomez.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Joe Gomez, according to Daily Mail. The Liverpool defender is unsettled at Anfield, and could be tempted by a move away from the club. The Englishman has dropped down the pecking order since the arrival of Ibrahima Konate. Los Blancos are keen to take advantage of the situation, contemplating a summer move for the 24-year-old.

Madrid are planning to bolster their backline next year. Los Blancos are light at the back after losing both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane this summer. Meanwhile, Gomez has emerged as a viable option, and could be tempted with a move to Spain.

Sevilla interested in Marco Asensio

Sevilla are interested in Asensio.

Sevilla are interested in Marco Asensio, according to El Nacional. The Spaniard has struggled for game time at Real Madrid, and is tipped to leave the club in search of regular football. With Los Blancos likely to sign Kylian Mbappe next summer, Asensio could drop further down the pecking order.

Sevilla are ready to offer him an escape route out of Madrid, with Julen Lopetegui pushing for a summer move. The 25-year-old's current contract expires in 2023, so he could be available for cheap

