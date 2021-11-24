Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos interested in Liverpool attacker; Luka Modric turns down reunion with Tottenham Hotspur, and more - 24th November 2021

Real Madrid will be looking for revenge when they face Sheriff in a group game in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Los Blancos are currently top of Group D, having won three of their four games so far. However, their lone defeat came against the competition debutants, whom they meet next. A win will take the record champions through to the Round of 16 with a game to spare.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are interested in a Senegalese attacker who plays for Liverpool. Elsewhere, star midfielder Luka Modric has turned down an opportunity to return to Tottenham Hotspur.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 24th November 2021.

Real Madrid are interested in Sadio Mane, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

Los Blancos are hoping to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG next year. However, the La Liga giants are preparing contingency plans in case they fail to secure the Frenchman. The Spanish side have identified Mane as an alternative to Mbappe.

The Senegalese has gone from strength to strength since arriving at Liverpool in 2016. He has been indispensable under Jurgen Klopp ,and has established himself as one of the standout performers in the Premier League.

Real Madrid have been impressed by Mane's consistency for The Reds. Mane has nine goals and one assist from 16 games for Liverpool this season. Los Blancos believe the 29-year-old would improve their frontline, and want to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition



Many clubs are keeping tabs on his situation, with the winger currently out of contract in 2023. [ Liverpool's board are preparing to meet with Sadio Mane and his agent to discuss a new contract.Many clubs are keeping tabs on his situation, with the winger currently out of contract in 2023. [ @FabrizioRomano Liverpool's board are preparing to meet with Sadio Mane and his agent to discuss a new contract.Many clubs are keeping tabs on his situation, with the winger currently out of contract in 2023. [@FabrizioRomano] https://t.co/wioTm6TheQ

Real Madrid want more options in the final third amid the continued struggles of Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio.

While Mbappe remains their preferred choice, Los Blancos are not entirely confident of prising the Frenchman away from PSG. As such, the La Liga giants have turned their attention to Mane. However, the Senegalese won't come cheap. He might cost at least €100 million, and Liverpool are also planning to renew his contract soon.

Luka Modric has turned down an offer from Tottenham Hotspur, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Croatian wants to extend his stay with Real Madrid. His current deal expires next summer, and Los Blancos are preparing to offer him a new contract.

Modric left Spurs to join Real Madrid in 2012. The Croatian has enjoyed a very successful spell with Los Blancos since then, winning four Champions League and three La Liga titles.

The 36-year-old continues to be a pivotal part of Carlo Ancelotti's plans at the Santiago Bernabeu. As such, the La Liga giants want to extend his stay at the club.

Carlo Ancelotti is expecting more from Vinicius Junior.

Carlo Ancelotti has high expectations from Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian has been in fine form for Real Madrid this season. The 21-year-old has already scored ten goals from 17 appearances so far.

However, the Italian believes Vinicius Junior still has massive room for improvement.

"Because of the way he (Vinicius Junior) plays, (he) is the most unbalanced there is in football; there are not many players who do these things at the moment. He has to improve because one-on-one is important in football, but it is not the most important thing," said Ancelotti.

