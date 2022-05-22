Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos interested in Manchester City midfielder; club monitoring RB Salzburg striker, and more - 21 May 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to face Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final in Paris on May 28. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has already won the La Liga title this season and now has his eyes on the top prize in European club football.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in a Manchester City midfielder. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are monitoring a RB Salzburg striker. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 21 May 2022:

Real Madrid interested in Ilkay Gundogan

Ilkay Gundogan could leave Manchester City this summer.

Real Madrid have entered the race for Ilkay Gundogan, according to Caught Offside via Ekrem Konur. The German midfielder has been an integral part of Pep Guardiola’s plans at Manchester City. However, with his current contract all set to run out next summer, rumours are ripe about his next move. Madrid are keeping a close eye on his situation.

Gundogan’s representatives are reportedly locked in negotiations with the Citizens regarding his future. There’s a good chance he could leave the Etihad this summer. Arsenal and Barcelona are among the clubs monitoring him with interest, while a move back to Germany could also be on the cards. Los Blancos are the latest to enter the fray.

Ancelotti is likely to invest in his midfield this summer. The Italian has a world-class midfield trio of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro at his disposal. However, Modric is already in the twilight of his career, so Madrid could be interested in bringing in a replacement. Gundogan has the qualities to succeed at the Santiago Bernabeu, while his experience could also entice Ancelotti.

The 31-year-old could be a short-term solution for the position. His presence could help Eduardo Camavinga step up to the scene.

Los Blancos monitoring Benjamin Sesko

Benjamin Sesko is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Benjamin Sesko, according to Madrid Universal via Diario AS. The Slovenian international has blasted into the scene at RB Salzburg this season. The 18-year-old has started eight games in the Bundesliga, scoring five times and setting up one more. His exploits have earned him the nickname ‘mini-Haaland’ and have already endeared him to Los Blancos.

The La Liga giants are looking for a successor to Karim Benzema, who is at the fag end of his career. The French striker has shown no signs of slowing down yet but will eventually need replacing.

Having missed out on Erling Haaland, the Spanish side have now identified Sesko as a possible candidate for the role. The Slovenian has the qualities to succeed at the Santiago Bernabeu and could sort out the striker position for more than a decade.

Southampton planning Gareth Bale move

Gareth Bale could make a sensational return to the Premier League this summer.

Southampton are hoping to secure the signature of Gareth Bale this summer, according to Caught Offside via Calciomercato.

The Welsh attacker is all set to leave Real Madrid this summer at the end of his contract. The Saints are plotting to bring their former player back to the Premier League. Bale broke into the scene as a teenager for Southampton years ago, operating initially as a left-back.

The Welshman has developed into one of the most feared attackers in the land. He has struggled with injuries recently, though, but Southampton believe could can serve them well.

Bale would like to take his country to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year, so he could be yearning for regular football next season. As such, a move to St. Mary’s Stadium could work for him. Cardiff City are also in the fray for Bale's sevices. though.

