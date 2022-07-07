Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos not interested in PSG defender; Toni Kroos relaxed about his future, and more - July 7, 2022

Real Madrid enjoyed a highly fruitful 2021-22 campaign under manager Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian guided his team to a La Liga and UEFA Champions League double and also won the Supercopa de Espana. However, he remains determined to improve his squad over the summer.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are not interested in a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender. Elsewhere, Toni Kroos is relaxed about his future.

Real Madrid not interested in Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos has endured a difficult time in Paris so far

Real Madrid are not looking to bring Sergio Ramos back to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle. The Spaniard ended his 16-year association with the La Liga giants last summer, leaving as a free agent. The 36-year-old subsequently moved to PSG, but his time at the Parc des Princes has been marred by injuries.

The French champions are looking forward to a fresh start under new manager Christophe Galtier and sporting director Luis Campos. Ramos is likely to be surplus to requirements at the club, who are expected to cash in on him this summer. However, Los Blancos will not launch an offensive for their former defender ahead of the new season.

Ancelotti is well stocked in the centre-back department, having already welcomed Antonio Rudiger this summer. Eder Militao and David Alaba were rock-solid last season, while the Italian can also call upon Nacho. As such, the Spanish giants have decided against a homecoming for their prodigal son.

Toni Kroos relaxed about his future

Toni Kroos continues to be an integral part of Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

Toni Kroos has said that he's relaxed about his future at the Santiago Bernabeu. The German midfielder has entered the final year of his contract with Real Madrid. The La Liga champions are eager to tie him down to a new deal, given the player’s importance to Ancelotti. However, the 32-year-old wants to bide his time before coming to a decision.

Kroos wants to ensure he can perform at the highest level before committing himself to Los Blancos for another season. The German doesn’t want to be a burden, aware that Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde are pushing for a place in the first team.

Speaking to German channel RTL, as relayed by Managing Madrid, the 32-year-old said that he's in no hurry to decide his future.

“I feel no stress whatsoever, I still have one year left in my contract with Real Madrid. I’m totally happy there, and my relationship with the club couldn’t be better,” said Kroos.

Marco Asensio willing to take pay cut to leave Santiago Bernabeu

Marco Asensio (right) is likely to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Marco Asensio is willing to take a pay cut to leave Real Madrid this summer, according to Tuttomercatoweb via HITC.

The 26-year-old’s contract with the La Liga champions expires next summer, but he's desperate to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this year. Liverpool and Arsenal are keeping a close eye on the Spaniard.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Marco Asensio wants to join Liverpool this summer and is willing to reduce his salary demands to move to Anfield.



Real Madrid are also ready to sanction an exit, lowering the winger’s asking price from €50m to €30m. [@Sport] Marco Asensio wants to join Liverpool this summer and is willing to reduce his salary demands to move to Anfield.Real Madrid are also ready to sanction an exit, lowering the winger’s asking price from €50m to €30m. [@Sport] https://t.co/y5LTnH3XQB

The Reds are expected to sign a replacement for Sadio Mane, who left for Bayern Munich this summer. Asensio has emerged as an option, and his versatility on the pitch could bode well fo Reds manager Jurgen Klopp. However, the Gunners are long-term admirers of the 26-year-old and remain in the hunt for his signature.

