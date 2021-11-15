Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos interested in Serie A midfielder; club end pursuit of Spanish defender, and more - 15th November 2021

Real Madrid are among the favourites to lift the La Liga title this season. Los Blancos are currently second in the league table, but they have a game in hand over leaders Real Sociedad.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are interested in an Ivorian midfielder who plays for AC Milan. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have ended their pursuit of a Villarreal defender. On that note, here's a a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 15th November 2021.

Real Madrid are interested in Franck Kessie, according to AS via Corriere dello Sport.

The Ivorian midfielder is in the final year of his current contract with AC Milan. The Rossoneri want to extend his stay at the San Siro, but the 24-year-old wants to leave. Kessie initially joined the Serie A giants on loan in 2017, before his move was made permanent. He has since appeared 196 times for Milan, scoring 32 goals.

Los Blancos have identified Kessie as a possible successor to Casemiro, who will turn 30 next year. Real Madrid are also attempting to bring in Antonio Rudiger and Kylian Mbappe on free transfers next summer. Los Blancos have now included Kessie on that list. However, the Ivorian is also wanted by PSG, who are leading the race for his signature.

#HalaMadrid #PSG #SempreMilan Real Madrid and PSG are interested in signing Franck Kessie, who looks to be on his way out of Milan. Real Madrid and PSG are interested in signing Franck Kessie, who looks to be on his way out of Milan. #HalaMadrid #PSG #SempreMilan https://t.co/tnEuHE0rW1

The Parisians were planning to sign Eduardo Camavinga this summer, but the player ended up joining Real Madrid. The Ligue 1 giants have intensified their pursuit of Kessie, as a result, having monitored him for quite some time.

The 24-year-old is aware of the interest from the European giants, and has decided to pursue a new challenge next year. AC Milan are offering him a net annual salary of €6.5 million, but it may not be enough to convince him to stay.

Real Madrid have ended their pursuit of Pau Torres, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. Los Blancos have no intention of paying the Spaniard's €65 million release clause. The 24-year-old has appeared 101 times for Villarreal, scoring six goals, and setting up four more.

Real Madrid are looking to bolster their backline after losing Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane this summer. Torres was among the La Liga giants' list of targets for next year. However, Los Blancos have now moved on from the Spaniard. Carlo Ancelotti has instead turned his attention to Jules Kounde and Antonio Rudiger.

Luka Jovic is ready to leave Real Madrid on loan in January, according to The Hard Tackle via AS.

The Serb has struggled since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2019. The 23-year-old's fortunes haven't change this season under Carlo Ancelotti as well. Jovic remains eager to succeed with Los Blancos, but is concerned with his lack of game time at the club.

𝗥𝗠𝗢𝗻𝗹𝘆 @ReaIMadridOnly Luka Jović is open to leave Real Madrid in January. He still has the intention to succeed at the club, but is willing to listen to offers to leave on loan. [AS] Luka Jović is open to leave Real Madrid in January. He still has the intention to succeed at the club, but is willing to listen to offers to leave on loan. [AS] https://t.co/kHSqgVPWW6

Luka Jovic is seeking a temporary move away from Madrid to rejuvenate his career. Jovic will not be short of suitors, as a host of European clubs are already hot on his heels.

