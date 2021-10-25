Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos interested in Serie A star; Manchester City monitoring German midfielder, and more - 25th October 2021

Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 2-1 at the Camp Nou on Saturday. Goals from David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez ensured a comfortable night for Los Blancos, while Sergio Aguero's late strike proved to be a mere consolation for the Blaugrana.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are interested in a Serbian midfielder who plays for Napoli. Elsewhere, Manchester City are monitoring a Los Blancos star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 25th October 2021

Real Madrid interested in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Real Madrid are interested in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Serb has established himself as one of the best midfielders in Serie A since joining Lazio in 2015. Milinkovic-Savic has been compared with Paul Pogba due to his style of play, and Los Blancos are eager to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are looking for further reinforcements to their midfield despite bringing in Eduardo Camavinga this summer. Los Blancos also have the talented Federico Valverde on their roster, but want a new midfielder next year.

The La Liga giants are preparing succession plans for Luca Modric, who is in the twilight of his career. Toni Kroos is in his 30s, while Casemiro is set to join the group next year. With the future of Dani Ceballos and Isco being uncertain, Carlo Ancelotti's interest in Milinkovic-Savic is understandable.

Real Madrid believe the Serb could be an able replacement for Modric and want to target him next year. However, Los Blancos also have the likes of Donny van de Beek and Youri Tielemans on their wish list.

Manchester City monitoring Toni Kroos

Manchester City are planning to bring Toni Kroos to the Etihad, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

The German international is eyeing a big contract before hanging up his boots, and could be coaxed to move to the Premier League. Kroos' current deal with Real Madrid expires in June 2023, and Los Blancos could struggle to hold on to him next summer.

Kroos continues to be an important part of Carlo Ancelotti's side, and is also highly regarded at the Santiago Bernabeu. City, meanwhile, want to reunite the German midfielder with Pep Guardiola, but face competition from Liverpool, who are also interested in the player. Real Madrid would hate to lose Kroos next summer, but might have their hands tied unless he signs an extension with them.

Carlo Ancelotti pleased with Real Madrid's performance against Barcelona

Carlo Ancelotti is pleased with Real Madrid's defensive display against Barcelona on Sunday. Madrid came out on top in the season's first El Clasico, producing a dominating display.

Speaking after the game, as relayed by AS, the Italian revealed that he was happy with the win, but pointed out that it was just another three points.

"We have done very well. On the defensive aspect, I liked it a lot. We would all like to put pressure on the whole field, but it can't be done," said Ancelotti. I'm happy to win; El Clasico is the most important game. We are happy; but unfortunately, this is only three points," said Ancelotti.

