Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos not interested in Sevilla star; AC Milan monitoring Spanish midfielder, and more - 29th June 2021

Real Madrid are set to resume pre-season training from 5th July, but a lot of stars are expected to be missing as they recuperate after their involvement at Euro 2020. Los Blancos have already begun preparations for the upcoming season. The La Liga giants have renewed the contracts of Luca Modric and Lucas Vazquez, while Carlo Ancelotti has replaced Zinedine Zidane as the new manager.

Real Madrid have signed David Alaba and bid farewell to Sergio Ramos. Los Blancos have been linked with a host of new players, but Ancelotti is biding his time to choose the ones who fit his plans. The La Liga giants are also expected to let go of a few of their fringe players before the start of the new season.

On that note, let’s take a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 29 June 2021.

Real Madrid not interested in Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde

Real Madrid are not interested in Jules Kounde, according to Football Espana via El Chiringuito.

Los Blancos are expected to sign a central defender this summer, with Sergio Ramos gone and Raphael Varane already having one foot out of the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Frenchman’s current contract expires next season, but he appears to be unwilling to sign a new contract, so the La Liga giants are planning to sell him. Jules Kounde was among the players touted as a replacement for Varane, but it appears that a move might not be feasible this summer.

Real Madrid have turned their attention away from the Sevilla man because he is currently valued at €80 million. Los Blancos are going through financial problems of their own and cannot afford to splash such an exorbitant sum on a defender at the moment.

AC Milan monitoring Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos

AC Milan are interested in Real Madrid outcast Dani Ceballos, according to Sempremilan via MilanNews.

The Spaniard is not a part of Carlo Ancelotti’s plans, and Los Blancos are looking to offload him this summer. The Rossoneri are searching for a playmaker after the departure of Hakan Calhonuglu and believe Ceballos could be a good replacement.

Dani Ceballos is versatile enough to carry out the No. 10 role as well as operate from a deep midfield position.

📰 El Confidencial: In addition to #ACMilan there is another Italian club that is interested in Dani #Ceballos, #Lazio is looking for reinforcement in midfield, and are interested in the Spanish player who should leave #RealMadrid this summer. pic.twitter.com/WT36z8Uwm5 — Milan Posts (@MilanPosts) June 27, 2021

Dani Ceballos has returned to Real Madrid this summer after spending two seasons on loan at Arsenal. The Spaniard amassed 77 appearances for the Gunners and scored two goals, but the Premier League side decided not to exercise their option to buy the player.

Arsenal interested in Real Madrid's Miguel Gutierrez

Miguel Gutierrez

Arsenal are interested in Miguel Gutierrez, according to The Hard Tackle via The Athletic.

The Spanish full-back broke into the senior team last season after impressing for Real Madrid Castilla. The 19-year-old appeared six times for Los Blancos and subsequently caught the eye of the Gunners.

With Marcelo set to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, Gutierrez might find chances hard to come by next season. So the youngster could be tempted to leave Real Madrid for greener pastures this summer.

The player currently has a €40 million release clause in his contract. But something could be worked out between the two clubs, as they share a cordial relationship following the loan spells of Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard.

