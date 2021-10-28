Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos interested in Turkish star; Eden Hazard wanted by Newcastle United, and more - 28th October 2021

Real Madrid were held to a goalless draw by Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday. Carlo Ancelotti made several changes to the team that won against Barcelona on Sunday. However, Los Blancos failed to break down a resolute Osasuna backline.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are interested in a Turkish full-back who plays for Lillie. Elsewhere, Eden Hazard is wanted by Newcastle United.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 28th October 2021.

Real Madrid interested in Zeki Celik

Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Zeki Celik.

Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Zeki Celik, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The Turkish full-back has been a regular feature in the Lille backline since joining them in 2018. He was integral in his club's league triumph last season, and has also been indispensable for his national team. Los Blancos have noted his remarkable recent run, and are planning to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are experiencing trouble in the right-back position of late. Dani Carvajal has been plagued by injury woes and the Spaniard's absence has laid bare a lack of quality in the position.

Lucas Vazquez is a makeshift option, at best, which is why Los Blancos have turned their attention to Celik. The 24-year-old has already appeared in 114 games for Lille, finding the back of the net on five occasions and setting up 11 goals.

Real Madrid believe the Turkish international could be a long-term solution to their right-back conundrum. However, Los Blancos will face competition from Atletico Madrid, who are also interested in the Turkish star. Lille could be willing to let Celik leave for €25 million.

Eden Hazard wanted by Newcastle United

Newcastle United are interested in Eden Hazard.

Newcastle United are interested in Eden Hazard, according to The Hard Tackle via El Chiringuito.

The Belgian has struggled for form and fitness since joining Real Madrid in 2019. So Los Blancos are ready to offload the player, having coped quite well in his absence.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Carlo Ancelotti says he prefers other players over Eden Hazard at the moment 👀 Carlo Ancelotti says he prefers other players over Eden Hazard at the moment 👀 https://t.co/1OpEfsQGT5

With Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland tipped to join Real Madrid next summer, Hazard is expected to drop further down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Newcastle United are willing to offer him a chance at redemption, and could attempt to take him to St. James' Park in January. The Magpies are buoyed by a change in ownership, and are planning to assemble a strong squad next year.

Rafael Marquez reveals he was close to joining Real Madrid

Barcelona legend Rafael Marquez has revealed he was very close to joining Real Madrid.

Barcelona legend Rafael Marquez has revealed he was very close to joining Real Madrid. The Mexican spent seven seasons at the Camp Nou from 2003 to 2010, and was part of an immensely successful Blaugrana side.

Speaking on El Chinguito, as relayed by Marca, Marquez claimed Ronaldo Nazario's arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu stopped him from joining Los Blancos.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"I was really close (to joining Real Madrid)... but they were in the process of signing the Galacticos. That time it was Ronaldo, and my move never happened. Luckily, Ronaldo prevented me from joining Madrid," said Marquez.

Edited by Bhargav