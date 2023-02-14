Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos have Jude Bellingham advantage; club planning Dusan Vlahovic move, and more - February 14, 2023

Real Madrid face Elche at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (February 15) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's wards are second in the league, 11 points behind leaders Barcelona, having played a game less.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have an advantage over Liverpool in the race for Jude Bellingham. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are planning to move for Dusan Vlahovic this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on February 14, 2023:

Real Madrid have Jude Bellingham advantage

Jude Bellingham is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have an advantage over Liverpool in the race for Jude Bellingham, according to AS.

The Reds are in danger of missing out on UEFA Champions League football, and which could cost them in their attempts to sign the English midfielder. The 19-year-old is the next biggest talent on the continent and has all the major clubs in the land drooling over him.

Bellingham has been outstanding for Borussia Dortmund since arriving in 2020. He has gone from strength to strength in the Bundesliga and is expected to take the next step in his career this summer. Dortmund remain keen to extend his stay at the club but have struggled to tie him down to a new deal.

“Of course we'll try to keep Bellingham at Borussia Dortmund as long as possible because he's an incredibly important player”. BVB director Kehl on Jude Bellingham deal: “No new development has taken place. We will have to be patient a little longer”, tells @RNBVB “Of course we'll try to keep Bellingham at Borussia Dortmund as long as possible because he's an incredibly important player”. BVB director Kehl on Jude Bellingham deal: “No new development has taken place. We will have to be patient a little longer”, tells @RNBVB. 🚨🟡 #BVB“Of course we'll try to keep Bellingham at Borussia Dortmund as long as possible because he's an incredibly important player”. https://t.co/Sc6PxQEC5O

Los Blancos have been monitoring the situation with interest and are ready to prioritise a move for the Englishman at the end of the season.

With Toni Kroos and Luka Modric not expected to hang on much longer, the 19-year-old is part of the La Liga giants' succession plans. Bellingham already has multiple admirers in Europe, but Liverpool are most likely to provide stiff competition to Real Madrid for his signature.

However, Jurgen Klopp's team have been on a downward slide this season and might no longer be an enticing prospect for Bellingham. The Reds are ninth in the league, nine points behind Newcastle United in fourth. Unless they go on a miraculous run and turn their season around, Los Blancos could emerge as the ideal destination for the 19-year-old.

The Englishman has registered ten goals and six assists in 26 games across competitions this season.

Los Blancos planning Dusan Vlahovic move

Dusan Vlahovic has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are planning to move for Dusan Vlahovic this summer, according to ESPN.

The La Liga giants are looking for a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema, with the 35-year-old at the fag end of his career. The Frenchman has struggled with injuries this season, and Los Blancos have suffered in his absence.

(Source: Dušan Vlahović and Richarlison are on Real Madrid's list of targets as they look for a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema.(Source: @ESPNFC 🚨 Dušan Vlahović and Richarlison are on Real Madrid's list of targets as they look for a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema. (Source: @ESPNFC) https://t.co/x3UGFurIHd

There's a lack of cover for Benzema in Ancelotti's squad, with the Italian having to use Rodrygo Goes in that role on multiple occasions. Real Madrid want to address the issue by roping in Vlahovic at the end of the season. While the Serb is yet to live up to the hype since joining Juventus last year, his stock remains high.

The 23-year-old has nine goals and three assists in 19 games across competitions this season for the Bianconeri. However, he's not the only name on Los Blancos' wish list. The La Liga giants are also monitoring Richarlison, among others, although prising the Brazilian away from Tottenham Hotspur won't be a tough task.

Real Madrid interested in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been on fire for Napoli this season.

Real Madrid have set their sights on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle.

The Georgian forward has lit up Serie A this season, amassing 11 goals and 14 assists in 23 games across competitions for Napoli. His stupendous form has helped the club stay out of reach at the top of the league.

9 goals and 11 assists in 18 Serie A games;



2 goals and 3 assists in 5 Champions League games.



Napoli invested €10m (!) to sign the Georgian last summer. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scores his 9th goal in Serie A this season, his first ever in top European league9 goals and 11 assists in 18 Serie A games;2 goals and 3 assists in 5 Champions League games.Napoli invested €10m (!) to sign the Georgian last summer. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scores his 9th goal in Serie A this season, his first ever in top European league 🇬🇪 #SerieA▫️ 9 goals and 11 assists in 18 Serie A games;▪️ 2 goals and 3 assists in 5 Champions League games.Napoli invested €10m (!) to sign the Georgian last summer. https://t.co/qpt9VwPNqj

Los Blancos are looking to take the 22-year-old to the Santiago Bernabeu, with Ancelotti pushing for a move. However, as the player prefers to operate in the left forward position, it's unclear how he would fit into a team that already has Vinicius Junior.

Kvaratskhelia could also operate on the right wing, where he would compete with Rodrygo Goes, but prising him away from Napoli is likely to be a costly affair.

