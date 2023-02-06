Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos have Jude Bellingham worry; Josko Gvardiol wants Santiago Bernabeu move, and more - February 6, 2023

Real Madrid are second in La Liga after 20 games, eight points behind league leaders Barcelona. Carlo Ancelotti's team next face Al Ahly in the semifinals of the Club World Cup on Wednesday (February 8) at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are worried that they might miss out on Jude Bellingham. Elsewhere, Josko Gvardiol wants to move to the Santiago Bernabeu. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on February 6, 2023:

Real Madrid have Jude Bellingham worry

Jude Bellingham is likely to ignite a bidding war this summer.

Real Madrid are worried that Jude Bellingham will move to the Premier League this summer, according to The Athletic via The Real Champs.

The La Liga giants have made the Englishman their priority target this year. However, the 19-year-old is also wanted by clubs in the UK. Bellingham has enjoyed an exponential rise on the European football circuit since joining Borussia Dortmund in 2020.

The Englishman’s emergence has caught the attention of clubs across the continent. Los Blancos are impressed with his qualities and are eager to secure his signature this year. With Toni Kroos and Luka Modric’s future not set in stone, Real Madrid are desperate to get their hands on the teenager.

However, the Spanish giants acknowledge the superior spending power of Premier League clubs and believe they can prise the player away from Dortmund. Liverpool and Manchester City are among the clubs interested in the teenager, and Los Blancos are worried they're now lagging behind in the race.

Bellingham has appeared 25 times across competitions for the Bundesliga giants this season, scoring ten goals and setting up five.

Josko Gvardiol wants Santiago Bernabeu move

Josko Gvardiol has been in good form this season.

Josko Gvardiol is eager to join Real Madrid this summer, according to Calciomercato via AS.

The Croatian defender has been rock-solid at the back for RB Leipzig this season. He was exceptional for his nation at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, helping Croatia finish third. There’s already a long list of suitors eager to battle for his services at the end of the season.

However, Gvardiol has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. The La Liga giants admire the player, but he's not a priority for the club at the moment. Moreover, Los Blancos are well stocked at the back and are unlikely to pursue a new central defender this summer. Gvardiol is also likely to cost a fortune, and Real Madrid have no desire to break the bank for the Croatian.

The 21-year-old is tied to the Leipzig till 2027 and has a release clause of €110 million. Gvardiol has appeared 24 times across competitions for them this season and has scored once.

Carlo Ancelotti opens up on unusual defeat

Carlo Ancelotti has said that Real Madrid are hurt by their defeat against Mallorca. Los Blancos were not in their element on Sunday, with Marco Asensio’s missed penalty their only shot on target in the game.

Following the defeat, as relayed by AS, the Italian pointed out that the game was decided by small margins.

"It’s a defeat that really us hurts in that sense, but it was the kind of match we expected. We were ready for a tough match, with a lot of fouls and stoppages. Small margins decided the outcome of the match. The early goal, and the missed penalty really affected us," said Ancelotti.

He added:

"I don’t think we played badly considering the type of match it was, but it was an unusual match, with a lot of stoppages. Now we have to think about the Club World Cup, which we are very excited about."

Ancelotti, though, remained bullish about their chances of winning silverware this season.

"Every game that we have to play is the most important one. Now we have the Club World Cup, which we want to win, and then we’ll fight for the league title until the very end. It’s not over yet; there are still a lot of games to go. What happened to us today can happen in any game," said Ancelotti.

Ancelotti will hope his team can bounce back at the FIFA Club World Cup next.

