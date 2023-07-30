Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos not in Kylian Mbappe talks; Carlo Ancelotti happy with squad, and more - July 30, 2023

Real Madrid are putting together finishing touches to their squad ahead of the new campaign. Manager Carlo Ancelotti failed to win La Liga and the UEFA Champions League last season and is preparing to make amends.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are not engaged in talks to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe this summer. Elsewhere, Ancelotti has said that he's satisfied with the squad at his disposal.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 30, 2023:

Real Madrid not in Kylian Mbappe talks

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are not in talks to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer, according to AS. The French forward’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of next season, but he has decided not to sign a new deal, prompting the Parisians to put him up for sale.

Los Blancos are long-term admirers of the player and remain linked with him once again this summer. The La Liga giants would ideally like to sign the 24-year-old on a Bosman move in 2024, but recent reports have claimed that the rising interest in Mbappe this summer has forced Real Madrid’s hands.

Clubs from the Premier League and Saudi Arabia are eyeing the Frenchman with interest. Worried that a suitable offer could entice the player, it has been reported that Los Blancos are working on a blockbuster move for Mbappe.

However, the La Liga giants are surprised by the reports, as these couldn’t be further from the truth. Real Madrid are not in talks with either PSG or the player regarding a move this summer.

There are no plans to sit down for negotiations any time soon either. Los Blancos are confident that Mbappe will stay in Paris for another season and arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent.

Ancelotti has hinted that Real Madrid might not sign any more players this summer. The Italian manager has welcomed Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund last month, while Arda Turan, Joselu and Fran Garcia have also arrived. Los Blancos remain linked with further reinforcements before the end of the transfer window.

However, speaking to the press as cited by Sports Mole, Ancelotti said that his team are complete.

“I think we are complete. The new players are doing very well. Brahim and Joselu have shown that they can contribute to the team offensively. I think the team has a lot of attacking options to give us chances to score goals,” said Ancelotti.

The legendary Italian tactician also remained coy when asked about Mbappe, refusing to add to speculation regarding the player’s arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“It doesn't bother me when you ask me about him (Kylian Mbappe), but I'm not going to answer,” said Ancelotti.

Mbappe is a long-term target at the Santiago Bernabeu

Vinicius Junior delighted to wear No. 7

Vinicius Junior (centre) has been in red-hot form recently.

Vinicius Junior has expressed his delight at being handed the No. 7 shirt this summer at Real Madrid.

The Brazilian forward has consistently been one of the best attackers in Europe in the last few seasons. His exploits have now been rewarded with the coveted jersey at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Vincius told the club’s media that he's honoured to walk in the footsteps of his idol Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I'm very happy and very grateful to be able to wear this number that Cristiano, Juanito have worn, great players. I hope it's a great season. I am inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo because I have seen all his matches, and he has marked an era at the club. He is an idol for me,” said Vinicius.

He continued:

“Everything (what he respects most about Ronaldo), the way he understands the game, his quality, everything he can do on the pitch. Everything.”

Vinicius is set to become the key figure in attack for Los Blancos next season following the departure of Karim Benzema.