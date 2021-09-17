Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos labeled favorites to sign Bundesliga superstar by former Bayern Munich CEO, club interested in German defender, and more - 17th September 2021

Real Madrid are currently enjoying their best start to a season since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. Los Blancos are top of the La Liga table after four games and have also started their Champions League campaign with a win.

Real Madrid have been labeled the favorites to sign Erling Haaland by a former Bayern Munich CEO. Los Blancos are interested in a German defender.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 17 September 2021.

Real Madrid labeled as favorites to sign Erling Haaland by Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

Real Madrid are the favorites for Erling Haaland, according to a former Bayern Munich CEO

Former Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has tipped Real Madrid to complete a move for Erling Haaland next summer. The Norwegian is one of the hottest strikers in world football and is wanted by a host of clubs around Europe, including Los Blancos. Haaland could be available for a cut-price deal next summer and there's expected to be a melee for his signature in a year.

Real Madrid have a long-standing interest in the Norwegian but have put all their efforts into securing the services of Kylian Mbappe. Los Blancos remain in the hunt for Haaland but could face stiff competition from the likes of Liverpool for the player's signature.

Real Madrid



"Possibly, Real Madrid will get Haaland and Mbappé."



"Possibly, Real Madrid will get Haaland and Mbappé."

However, Rummenigge believes the La Liga giants are the favorites for the Borussia Dortmund striker's signature. Speaking to Bild, as relayed by Marca, the former CEO of the Bavarians claimed Real Madrid could get both the Norwegian as well as Mbappe next summer.

"Haaland is an investment. I don’t think he will go to Liverpool. With Haaland, I wouldn’t rule out Real Madrid either. Maybe they will dip into their kitty a bit more in the summer and possibly get Haaland and Kylian Mbappe" said Rummenigge

Los Blancos interested in Matthias Ginter

Real Madrid have their eyes on Matthias Ginter

Real Madrid are interested in Matthias Ginter, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato. The Borussia Monchengladbach defender is in the final year of his current deal and could leave the club next summer as a free agent. Ginter has been pivotal for club and country in recent times and is also being monitored by Tottenham Hotspur.

Los Blancos are currently looking at a host of defenders around Europe, with the club expected to focus on their backline next summer. The 27-year-old represents a stellar option for the La Liga giants, but they will face competition for his signature from Spurs as well as Paris Saint-Germain.

Achraf Hakimi dreams of playing for Real Madrid, says Antonio Conte

Achraf Hakimi dreams of playing for Real Madrid

Achraf Hakimi dreams of playing for Real Madrid, according to Antonio Conte. Inter Milan's 0-1 defeat at the hands of Los Blancos made the Italian remember last season's tie, where Hakimi scored an own goal and the Nerazzurri lost 0-2.

MARCA in English



The Italian coached the right-back at Inter last season.



buff.ly/3hzNUvZ

Also Read

Speaking on Sky Sports Italia, as relayed by Marca, Conte also claimed the result had hurt the Moroccan fullback.

"Psychologically, Hakimi suffered a little bit from last year's games against Real Madrid. His dream is to play for that club again as a key player " said Conte

