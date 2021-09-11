Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos lead the race to sign Manchester United midfielder, Roberto Martinez claims Belgian ace close to his best, and more - 11th September 2021

Real Madrid will be looking to continue their good start to the season when they welcome Celta Vigo to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday. Los Blancos have taken to Carlo Ancelotti’s tactics like fish to water and have already secured two wins in their opening three games.

Real Madrid are leading the race for the signature of a Manchester United midfielder who could become a free agent next summer. Meanwhile, Roberto Martinez believes a Belgian star is close to hitting top form.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 11 September 2021.

Real Madrid lead the race to sign Paul Pogba

Real Madrid are leading the race to sign Paul Pogba next summer, according to Daily Mail via Mundo Deportivo. The Manchester United midfielder is also wanted by Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, but Los Blancos have leapfrogged the two European giants to become the favorites to land the Frenchman. Pogba’s current deal with the Red Devils expires next summer and he is yet to put pen to paper on an extension.

Manchester United remain eager to tie the Frenchman down to a new contract but are powerless to stop Pogba if he wants to leave next summer. There’s expected to be a huge amount of interest in the player, especially if he is available for free. The Red Devils might consider selling him in the winter to cut their losses, which could leave Real Madrid with a decision to make.

🇫🇷🇧🇪 Real Madrid are interested in signing Youri Tielemans and Paul Pogba for next season, to freshen up the midfield. @diarioas pic.twitter.com/MFNGhhmUWU — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) September 10, 2021

Los Blancos are expected to sign Kylian Mbappe for free next summer and are hoping to repeat the trick with Pogba too.

Roberto Martinez claims Eden Hazard close to reaching his best form

Eden Hazard has a point to prove at the Santiago Bernabeu

Meanwhile, Belgian boss Roberto Martinez has claimed Eden Hazard is close to hitting top form. The Real Madrid ace has struggled since moving to the Santiago Bernabeu but has shown signs of a revival this season.

🎙| Roberto Martinez: “Eden Hazard is back, Hazard is ready to make a big impact in the coming weeks and months. Against Czech I saw Eden's best performance since Nov 2019.” pic.twitter.com/C21vvZbLMu — Hazard Xtra. (@HazardXtra) September 9, 2021

Speaking at a press conference after Belgium beat Belarus in the World Cup Qualifiers, Martinez hailed Hazard and claimed the Belgian is back to his best form since 2019.

“Eden is ready to make a real impact in the coming weeks and months. Against the Czech Republic he broke all the past stats – it was the best Eden I’ve seen since November 2019. The fact that Eden wanted to come here, that he wanted to travel this far, knowing he couldn’t play 90 minutes, shows that Eden is back on every level,” said Martinez.

Real Madrid ace wanted by Manchester City

Manchester City are interested in Luka Modric

Manchester City are interested in Luka Modric, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Croatian is in the final year of his current contract with Real Madrid and is yet to sign an extension. Modric continues to be an integral part of the Los Blancos squad and is expected to retain his place in Carlo Ancelotti’s team this season.

Pep Guardiola is looking to replace Fernandinho with the Croatian, with the Brazilian nearing the end of his career. Modric prefers to finish his career in the United States but could be enticed by a move to the Premier League for his swan song.

