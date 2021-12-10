Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos leading race to sign Chelsea star; club reject offer for Eden Hazard, and more - 10th December 2021

Real Madrid have taken an eight-point lead atop the La Liga table after 16 games. Los Blancos have won 12 games and have lost just once.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are leading the race to sign a Chelsea defender whose contract expires next summer. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have rejected an offer from West Ham United for Eden Hazard.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 10th December 2021.

Real Madrid leading race to sign Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid are leading the race to sign Antonio Rudiger.

Real Madrid are leading the race to sign Antonio Rudiger, according to Marca via The Athletic.

The German defender is in the final 12 months of his current deal with Chelsea. The Blues want to keep him at Stamford Bridge, given his importance to Thomas Tuchel's tactics. However, his stay looks at the club beyond next summer looks increasingly unlikely, and Los Blancos are ready to rope in the 28-year-old.

Real Madrid have dealt well with the dual departures of Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos. Eder Militao has stepped up, while new signing David Alaba has also made a mark. However, Los Blancos still desire cover at the heart of their defence, which justifies their interest in Rudiger.

Blancos Central @BlancosCentral 🚨| Antonio Rudiger looks closer to exit than ever and Real Madrid are the favorites to sign him for FREE. @marca 🚨| Antonio Rudiger looks closer to exit than ever and Real Madrid are the favorites to sign him for FREE. @marca https://t.co/Gx1biLHiWo

The German has been flawless for Chelsea since the start of the year. Real Madrid are confident his arrival would aid the development of Militao and also inspire Alaba to hit a higher gear.

The German currently earns €105,000 per week, but wants a salary close to €230,000. Chelsea have struggled to convince the 28-year-old to accept a lower wage. Los Blancos are waiting patiently, ready to strike a pre-agreement with the player in January and sign him for free next summer.

Los Blancos reject West Ham United's offer for Eden Hazard

Real Madrid have turned down West Ham United's offer for Eden Hazard.

Real Madrid have turned down West Ham United's offer for Eden Hazard, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Belgian has dropped down the pecking order under Carlo Ancelotti. Los Blancos are ready to offload him next year, with quite a few clubs interested in the 30-year-old's services.

West Ham United are admirers of Hazard, and want to sign him in January. The Hammers were hoping to steal a march on their rivals with a €25 million offer. However, Real Madrid want €50 million to part ways with the player.

Vinicius Junior wants to stay at Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior has reiterated his desire to stay at Real Madrid.

Vinicius Junior has reiterated his desire to stay at Real Madrid. The Brazilian has drawn the attention of clubs around Europe with a string of impressive performances with Los Blancos.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Vinícius and his camp already decided to give the ‘green light’ to open talks with Real to extend his contract. Work in progress. Vinícius Júnior: “My price? Better not to put anything… it’s better to stay here at Real Madrid”, he said to Marca. ⚪️🇧🇷 #RealMadrid Vinícius and his camp already decided to give the ‘green light’ to open talks with Real to extend his contract. Work in progress. Vinícius Júnior: “My price? Better not to put anything… it’s better to stay here at Real Madrid”, he said to Marca. ⚪️🇧🇷 #RealMadridVinícius and his camp already decided to give the ‘green light’ to open talks with Real to extend his contract. Work in progress. https://t.co/33W5H0dx6Q

However, speaking to #Vamos as relayed by Marca, Vinicius refused to put a price tag on his head, expressing his desire to keep working hard.

"It's better not to put any (price tag on me). It's better to stay here in Madrid," said Vinicius.

"I have to keep playing here, do things well, and always be at my best. If I keep playing like this, of course I can win it (Ballon d'Or), but the main thing for me is to win with the team and win many titles with Real Madrid," continued Vinicius.

Edited by Bhargav