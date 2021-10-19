Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos locked in battle with Liverpool for Bayern Munich star; Luka Modric backs Karim Benzema for Balon d'Or, and more - 19th October 2021

Real Madrid will be eager to assert their dominance in the UEFA Champions League when they face Shakhtar Donetsk in a group-stage game on Tuesday.

Los Blancos have not fared well recently against the Ukrainian side, so Carlo Ancelotti will be looking to change that. Madrid are coming off a loss to competition debutants Sheriff at home in a shock result on Matchday 2.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are locked in a battle with Liverpool for a Polish striker who plays for Bayern Munich. Elsewhere, Luka Modric believes Karim Benzema deserves the Ballon d'Or award this year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 19th October 2021.

Real Madrid locked in battle with Liverpool for Robert Lewandowski

Real Madrid are locked in battle with Liverpool for Robert Lewandowski.

Real Madrid are locked in battle with Liverpool for Robert Lewandowski, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Polish striker is expected to leave Bayern Munich next summer. Despite being 33, Lewandowski has shown no signs of slowing down yet. He has been in fine form this season too, scoring 13 goals and setting up another from ten appearances across competitions for Bayern.

Los Blancos are long-term admirers of the player, and remain interested in his services. Lewandowski apparently wants to leave the Allianz Arena next summer, despite his current deal set to expire in June 2023.

Real Madrid are his preferred destination, and the La Liga giants are also keeping a close eye on the situation. The Spanish side have earmarked Erling Haaland as their no.1 target for the summer of 2022.

However, Madrid are wary of intense competition for the Norwegian's signature, and have identified Lewandowski as one of the possible alternatives. Liverpool, meanwhile, believe they could be unstoppable with the Bayern Munich striker spearheading their attack.

Luka Modric backs Karim Benzema for 2021 Balon d'Or award

Luka Modric has backed Karim Benzema to win the Ballon d'Or award this year.

Luka Modric has backed Karim Benzema to win the Ballon d'Or award this year. Speaking to reporters, as cited by AS, the Croatian heaped praise on his Real Madrid teammate. He said that winning the UEFA Nations League with France puts Benzema among the favourites for the award.

"There are several candidates who can win it. Karim is one of them. He deserves to win it because of how he has played this year and because of his career."

"He has always been at a top leve,l and finally, he has now won a title (the Nations League) with France, and that's important when it comes to voting. I'm sure he's one of the candidates. Hopefully Karim wins it," said Modric.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet Luka Modrić: "There are several candidates who can win the Ballon d'Or this year. Benzema is one of them and I hope that will happen. He deserves to win it for the way he has played this year, but also for his career." Luka Modrić: "There are several candidates who can win the Ballon d'Or this year. Benzema is one of them and I hope that will happen. He deserves to win it for the way he has played this year, but also for his career." https://t.co/CCvInhkgGq

Real Madrid's Reinier Jesus wants move to Benfica

Reinier Jesus wants to terminate his loan deal with Borussia Dortmund.

Also Read

Real Madrid's Reinier Jesus wants to terminate his loan deal with Borussia Dortmund and join Benfica, according to AS via Torcedores. The Real Madrid star joined the Bundesliga giants on a two-year loan stint last summer. However, he has struggled for game time at Dortmund, and wants to leave in January.

The player's agent is already in talks with the Portuguese side regarding a possible deal. Los Blancos have no problem with the move, but would like to include a €20 million obligation to buy at the end of the loan deal.

Edited by Bhargav