Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos locked in battle with PSG for Aurelien Tchouameni, Barcelona enter race for Arsenal ace, and more - 30 March 2022

Real Madrid will look to put daylight between them and the rest of the league when they face Celta Vigo on Saturday. Manager Carlo Ancelotti’s side are the favourites to lift the La Liga trophy this season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are locked in battle with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for the signature of Aurelien Tchouameni. Elsewhere, Barcelona have entered the race to sign an Arsenal full-back.

On that note, here's take a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 30 March 2022.

Real Madrid locked in battle with PSG for Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni could ignite a bidding war this summer.

Real Madrid are locked in battle with PSG for the signature of Aurelien Tchouameni, according to Marca. The Frenchman is one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe at the moment. Madrid and the Parisians are both eager to win the race for his signature.

Tchouameni arrived at Monaco in January 2020 and soon established himself as a prominent player at the club. The Frenchman has since evolved into one of the finest holding midfielders in Europe and has also broken into the national team. His steady rise has endeared the 22-year-old to Los Blancos.

The La Liga giants are eager to bolster their midfield this year. Manager Carlo Ancelotti is eager to find a replacement for Casemiro, who has struggled to hold on to his usual level this season.

The Brazilian recently turned 30, so Los Blancos are laying down succession plans for him. Tchouameni has been identified as the perfect man to slip into Casemiro’s boots.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎖| Real Madrid have been following Tchouameni since a long time. 🎖| Real Madrid have been following Tchouameni since a long time. @FabrizioRomano 🚨🎖| Real Madrid have been following Tchouameni since a long time. @FabrizioRomano https://t.co/vFANVzd1Gm

However, Real Madrid are planning to invest heavily in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland this summer. While the Frenchman is all set to arrive in a Bosman move, he would command a sizeable salary. A deal for Haaland could also leave the La Liga giants with little funds to spare. Monaco are willing to cash in on Tchouameni, but want €60 million to part ways with their prized asset.

That could open the door for PSG to take advantage. The Ligue 1 giants are likely to oversee a managerial change at the Parc des Princes this summer. Zinedine Zidane is the frontrunner to take charge of the Parisians, who are looking to bolster their midfield this year. Paul Pogba remains the preferred target for the French giants, but they also have Tchouameni on their agenda.

Barcelona enter race for Kieran Tierney

Kieran Tierney is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have entered the race to sign Kieran Tierney, according to 90 Min. The Scottish full-back is already a target of Real Madrid, who view him as the successor to Marcelo.

The Brazilian is all set to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer once his contract expires. Ancelotti does have Ferland Mendy on his roster but is eager to rope in Tierney.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ 1 - Kieran Tierney

◉ 9 - Tariq Lamptey

◉ 9 - Kyle Walker-Peters



No way past KT. Only three full-backs have made 20+ Premier League appearances this season and been dribbled past fewer than 10 times:◉ 1 - Kieran Tierney◉ 9 - Tariq Lamptey◉ 9 - Kyle Walker-PetersNo way past KT. Only three full-backs have made 20+ Premier League appearances this season and been dribbled past fewer than 10 times: ◉ 1 - Kieran Tierney ◉ 9 - Tariq Lamptey ◉ 9 - Kyle Walker-PetersNo way past KT. 👀 https://t.co/Q7eCkwHk8u

However, the Blaugrana are ready to battle their bitter rivals for the 24-year-old’s signature. Xavi wants a replacement for the ageing Jordi Alba and is not convinced with Alejandro Balde. However, Tierney is a vital cog in Arteta’s backline at the Emirates, and Arsenal are unlikely to let him leave.

Real Betis agree €15 million deal to sign Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos is all set to join Real Betis.

Real Betis have agreed a €15 million deal with Real Madrid to sign Dani Ceballos, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The Spanish midfielder has failed to make a mark since returning from his loan-spell with Arsenal. Ceballos has been hit by injuries this season, but even when fit, he has faced stiff competition for a place in Ancelotti’s starting XI.

The Italian doesn’t consider the 25-year-old as part of his plans and has already sanctioned his departure this summer. Despite his recent struggles, Ceballos has generated attention from quite a few clubs around Europe. However, Betis have won the race for his services and will pay €15 million and €3 million in bonuses to take their former player home.

