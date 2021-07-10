Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos locked in three-way battle for Danish star, Spanish midfielder eager to stay at club next season, and more - 10th July 2021

Real Madrid has already started their pre-season training as they gear up for the new season. Carlo Ancelotti is assessing his wards, even though quite a few of his current stars are missing due to their involvement in Copa America and Euro 2020.

The Italian is expected to usher in a few changes over the summer, and Los Blancos are planning for some incomings as well as outgoings.

The La Liga giants want to add more firepower to their attack before the new season, while they also need to finalize the future of the players returning from loan.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from July 10, 2021.

Real Madrid locked in a three-way battle for Danish star

Mikkel Damsgaard

Real Madrid has turned their attention to Mikkel Damsgaard, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Danish star caught the eye with his assured performances at Euro 2020 and even scored the tournament’s solitary free-kick goal so far against England in the semi-finals.

Denmark lost to the Three Lions and was knocked out, but by then, Damsgaard had already entered the radar of Los Blancos. Manchester United and Barcelona also want the Sampdoria winger.

Real Madrid is looking to bolster their attack after a disappointing 2020-21 season. The dismal form of the likes of Eden Hazard, Vinicius Junior, Rodrigo Goes, and Marco Asensio could be a cause for concern for Carlo Ancelotti.

Damsgaard represents a fine proposition for Los Blancos, with the 21-year-old also adept at covering in midfield.

The La Liga giants have already enquired about his valuation, and Sampdoria is reportedly willing to part ways with their star for €30 million.

Spanish midfielder eager to stay at Real Madrid next season

Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos has stated his desire to stay at Real Madrid next season in a recent interview. The Spaniard has returned following his loan spell with Arsenal, and Los Blancos are reportedly willing to offload him for €30 million.

Speaking to AS, Ceballos acknowledged that the final decision could rest in the hands of Ancelotti.

“I’m calm and I’ve been very clear. I have two more years left in my contract with Real Madrid and my plan is to continue. We will see if the club is in touch with me after the Olympics and then I will make my decision. It’s clear, I want to play for Real Madrid next season, but we have to know the coach’s plans and be objective,” said Ceballos.

Achraf Hakimi wants to return to Santiago Bernabeu in the future

Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi’s agent Alejandro Camano has revealed that his client dreams of returning to Real Madrid in the future. The Moroccan joined Paris Saint-Germain this summer from Inter Milan as Los Blancos turned down the right of first refusal.

Speaking to Onda Cero, Camano revealed that Hakimi aims to play at the Santiago Bernabeu in the future.

“We keep the hope and the dream that Achraf returns to Real Madrid because he was born in Madrid, grew up in Madrid and as a final aim, one day, he would like to play for Real Madrid,” said Camano.

🗣️ Achraf Hakimi's representative Alejandro Camano: "We reserve the illusion and the dream that Achraf returns to Real Madrid one day because he was born in Madrid, grew up in Madrid and as a final goal, one day, he would like to play for Real Madrid." [@ElTransistorOC] 🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/he2zH7i7JJ — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) July 10, 2021

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Football fans. Please spare 2 mins to take this short survey.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar