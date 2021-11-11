Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos locked in a 3-way battle for Uruguayan striker; club willing to offer huge salary to Inter Milan star, and more - 11th November 2021

Real Madrid have scored 28 goals in 12 games in La Liga this season, the most in the league. Los Blancos are second in the league table, but have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are locked in a three-way battle for an Uruguayan striker. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are ready to offer a huge salary package to an Inter Milan midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 11th November 2021.

Real Madrid in a three-way battle for Darwin Nunez

Real Madrid are locked in battle with Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur for Darwin Nunez.

Real Madrid are locked in battle with Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur for Darwin Nunez, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Uruguayan has gone from strength to strength at Benfica, and has earned the admiration of Los Blancos. Nunez endured a slow start to life at the Estadio da Luz after arriving from Almeria last summer. However, he still managed 14 goals from 44 appearances.

This season, the Uruguayan has taken his performance to a whole new level. Nunez has scored eight times and set up two more from 13 appearances so far. Real Madrid are scouting the market in search of a successor for Karim Benzema. Los Blancos have identified the Uruguayan as a long-term replacement for the Frenchman.

Warriors of Uruguay @UruguayHeroes Darwin Núñez: 8 goals in 13 appearances (10 starts) for Benfica this season.



On track for a 20+ goal campaign. Darwin Núñez: 8 goals in 13 appearances (10 starts) for Benfica this season.On track for a 20+ goal campaign. https://t.co/R86tI8Hx27

Apart from Real Madrid, Barcelona are also interested in the 22-year-old. The Blaugrana brought in Sergio Aguero and Luuk de Jong this summer, but neither player has managed to impress.

Barcelona are hoping Nunez would offer a solution to their attacking woes. However, the La Liga duo has now been joined by Tottenham Hotspur in the race for the Uruguayan.

Los Blancos willing to offer huge salary to Marcelo Brozovic

Real Madrid are ready to offer Marcelo Brozovic €7-8 million to join them next summer.

Real Madrid are ready to offer Marcelo Brozovic €7-8 million to join them next summer, according to The Hard Tackle via FC Inter 1908. The Croatian is in the final year of his current deal with Inter Milan. The 28-year-old is reluctant to sign a new deal, and desires a new challenge. Los Blancos are monitoring his situation closely.

Real Madrid are searching for a replacement for the ageing Luka Modric, and Brozovic is on their wish list. The 28-year-old has appeared 258 times for the Nerazzurri, scoring 26 goals and registering 35 assists.

Los Blancos are ready to offer him a handsome deal to join them as a free agent next summer. Liverpool and PSG are also interested in the Croatian, and are willing to match the La Liga giants' offer.

Isco no longer part of Real Madrid's plans this season

Isco is no longer part of Real Madrid's plans.

Isco is no longer part of Real Madrid's plans, according to AS. The Spaniard is in the final year of his current deal with Los Blancos, and neither party is eager for a renewal. Isco has appeared 342 times for the La Liga giants, scoring 52 goals across competitions.

Blancos Central @BlancosCentral 🚨| Isco is one of Carlo's last options, only Ceballos remains behind him. Isco's end at Real Madrid therefore seems closer and closer with his contract ending in the summer. @marca 🚨| Isco is one of Carlo's last options, only Ceballos remains behind him. Isco's end at Real Madrid therefore seems closer and closer with his contract ending in the summer. @marca https://t.co/KLd38XfIOz

ALSO READ Article Continues below

However, he has struggled to break into the starting eleven under Carlo Ancelotti this season. Isco has only played 166 minutes of first-team football with Real Madrid this season. As such, it is likely he could be allowed to leave Madrid next summer.

Edited by Bhargav