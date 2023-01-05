Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos looking for Karim Benzema replacement; Toni Kroos likely to stay, and more - January 5, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to travel to El Madrigal on Saturday (January 7) to face Villarreal in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's wards are second in the standings after 15 games, level on points with table-toppers Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are reportedly looking for a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema. Elsewhere, Toni Kroos is warming up to a Santiago Bernabeu stay. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on January 5, 2023:

Real Madrid looking for Karim Benzema replacement

Karim Benzema continues to be an integral part of Carlo Ancelotti's starting XI.

Real Madrid are looking for a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema, according to journalist Arancha Rodriguez via Madrid Universal.

The French forward has been a revelation for the La Liga giants but is in the twilight of his career. The 35-year-old recently announced his retirement from international football recently as he looks to focus on his club career.

However, Benzema has been plagued by niggling injuries this season, forcing Los Blancos to consider succession plans. The Frenchman won the 2022 Ballon d'Or after a stunning 2021-22 season but has had a slow start to the current campaign. The 35-year-old has registered eight goals and one assist in 13 games across competitions.

Real Madrid have completed the signing of Endrick from Palmeiras, with the Brazilian expected to eventually fill Benzema's boots.

However, the teenager will only join the club in 2024 and could take time to adapt to the rigours of European football. Los Blancos wanted Erling Haaland to be Benzema's heir at the Santiago Bernabeu, but the Norwegian looks settled at Manchester City for now.

Kylian Mbappe was also an option last year. However, the La Liga giants are aggrieved by the player's decision to snub them in favour of a stay in Paris. The Spanish side don't want to revisit that door and will instead continue their search for a new No. 9 elsewhere.

Toni Kroos likely to stay

Toni Kroos has been contemplating retirement recently.

Toni Kroos is warming up to a stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to Relevo via Madrid Universal.

The German midfielder has long retired from international football and is in the final six months of his Madrid contract. Los Blancos want him to extend his association with the club, but the 33-year-old is yet to make up his mind.

Kroos is not contemplating a new challenge at a different club but is considering an early retirement from the game.

The German continues to be a vital cog in Ancelotti's midfield and has one goal and four assists in 19 games across competitions this season. Los Blancos are worried they will have to invest in the transfer market this summer if Kroos opts to hang up his boots.

However, it now appears that the 33-year-old has had a change of heart and wants to continue playing for the La Liga giants. His importance to the team could have played a part in his decision. Real Madrid are now expected to accelerate the process of extending the German's stay till 2024.

Eden Hazard struggles force transfer strategy change at Santiago Bernabeu

Eden Hazard's struggles at the Santiago Bernabeu is well documented.

Real Madrid have altered their transfer strategy following the struggles of a few of their high-profile signings, according to SPORT via Madrid Universal.

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has moved away from his previous penchant to pick superstars and now wants to invest heavily in youngsters instead. Eden Hazard's struggles at the Santiago Bernabeu have played a part in the decision, while Gareth Bale's unceremonious final few seasons also contributed to the change of strategy.

Frank Khalid OBE @FrankKhalidUK Heartbreaking to watch what’s happening to Eden Hazard at Real Madrid. Heartbreaking to watch what’s happening to Eden Hazard at Real Madrid. https://t.co/5METwhfSKq

The La Liga giants have picked up Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba on Bosman moves in recent summers.

However, they have splashed the cash on the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga. Real Madrid have enjoyed great success with their new strategy and are likely to continue that in the coming windows.

Los Blancos will now target experienced players on cut-priced deals and invest heavily in young players like Jude Bellingham.

Poll : 0 votes