Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos make huge decision on Kylian Mbappe pursuit, club enter race for €60m Serie A midfielder and more - 26 June 2021

Real Madrid are preparing to enter a new era under the stewardship of Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian has returned to the Santiago Bernabeu for a second stint with Los Blancos.

Ancelotti was quite successful in his first reign at the club but failed to win the La Liga during his two-year stay. As such, the Italian is determined to add the coveted trophy to his cabinet next season.

After missing out on the league on the final day of the previous campaign, Real Madrid remain eager to make the necessary adjustments to their squad over the summer. The team's attack remains an area of concern for Los Blancos, but the La Liga giants also desire reinforcements in midfield.

On that note, let’s look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 26 June 2021.

Real Madrid make huge decision on Kylian Mbappe pursuit

Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid have decided to end their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe this summer, according to Caught Offside via Cadena Ser. The 22-year-old is among the best players in the world at the moment and was previously believed to be Real Madrid's number one target this summer.

The Frenchman’s current deal with Paris Saint-Germain expires in a year and he is yet to put pen to paper to a new deal.

Real Madrid have ruled out a summer move for Kylian Mbappe, reports Cadena Ser.



The Spanish giants are resigned to the fact that they do not have the financial muscle to compete with PSG.



Does that mean he's staying in Paris? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/wBrpI53WnO — Goal (@goal) June 26, 2021

Real Madrid are eager to bring the Frenchman to the Santiago Bernabeu to reinvigorate their misfiring attack. However, Mbappe is expected to cost a fortune and Los Blancos are not confident of matching PSG’s valuation of the player.

The Ligue 1 giants have publicly reiterated their desire to keep their prized asset at the Parc des Princes and the La Liga giants have accepted defeat. However, things could yet change if Mbappe informs PSG he wants to leave the club.

Los Blancos enter race for €60m Serie A midfielder

Luis Alberto

Real Madrid have entered the race to sign Luis Alberto, according to The Hard Tackle via II Messaggero. The Spaniard is also wanted by Juventus and AC Milan and has already amassed 175 appearances for Lazio, scoring 35 goals.

After playing 40 times in the recently concluded season and registering nine goals and four assists, Alberto has popped up on Los Blancos' radar.

AC Milan, Juventus & Real Madrid are all interested in signing Luis Alberto.

The Spaniard is considered unsellable by Maurizio Sarri. His price tag is €60 million.

His contract expires in June 2025 & can expect no discounts for the midfielder.

[@ApolloHeyes via @The_Laziali] pic.twitter.com/ellBVhxMuu — Jerry Mancini (@jmancini8) June 25, 2021

Real Madrid are looking for a long-term successor for the aging Luka Modric and Alberto fits the bill. The 26-year-old is valued at €60m by the Serie A side but the La Liga giants could reduce their asking price by including a player in the deal.

Real Madrid offer €50m for French defender

Jules Kounde

Real Madrid have submitted an offer of €50m for Jules Kounde, according to The Hard Tackle, via ABC. However, Sevilla have rejected the bid as they want €80m for the Frenchman. The 22-year-old is one of the rising stars of world football and is already attracting attention from a host of clubs across Europe.

Real Madrid want to sign a new defender this summer, with Sergio Ramos gone and Raphael Varane staring at an uncertain future. Los Blancos are hoping to bring Kounde to the Santiago Bernabeu, but Sevilla will only let the Frenchman leave if his €80m release clause is met.

Fabrizio Romano's exclusive column for Sportskeeda check here!

Edited by Ritwik Kumar