Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos make Kylian Mbappe decision; club have to pay €60 million for Flamengo midfielder, and more - September 24, 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to welcome Osasuna to the Santiago Bernabeu on October 2 in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti’s men have won all nine games this season, including six in the league.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have come to a decision regarding their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have to pay €60 million to secure the services of a Flamengo midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on September 24, 2022:

Real Madrid make Kylian Mbappe decision

Kylian Mbappe is unlikely to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu any time soon.

Real Madrid have decided to close the door permanently on Kylian Mbappe, according to El Debate via The Real Champs.

The French forward was close to moving to the Santiago Bernabeu on a Bosman move this summer. Los Blancos were preparing to welcome him with open arms, only for the player to experience a late change of heart.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Real Madrid no longer intend to go back in for Kylian Mbappé. Florentino Perez feels deceived and betrayed after what happened in the summer.



Mbappe opted to extend his stay with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) instead, turning his back on the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid opted not to sign an alternate target, hinting that the club could return for the player in the future. The Frenchman has only signed a two-year deal with the Parisians and has control over the option of an additional year. As such, he continues to be linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Madrid have decided not to submit another offer for Mbappe. Los Blancos will not return to the table for the Frenchman in the near future. The recent rise of Vinicius Junior could have played a part in their decision to abandon Mbappe's pursuit..

Los Blancos have to pay €60 million for Joao Gomez

Real Madrid will have to pay €60 million for the signature of Joao Gomez, according to journalist Vene Casagrande via Madrid Universal.

The Flamengo midfielder, 21, is among the brightest young talents to emerge out of South America recently. His style of play has seen the player compared with Casemiro, who left the Santiago Bernabeu to join Manchester United this summer.

KORRECTSPORTMEDIA @korrectsportm1 Real Madrid are considering making a 30M bid for 21-year-old Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomez .

Real are not alone on the case since Manchester United, Liverpool, AC Milan, Lyon, Atletico Madrid are also on the Brazilian

Los Blancos have signed Aurelien Tchouameni as Casemiro's replacement. However, the La Liga giants also want to rope in Gomez as they prepare to build a midfield for the future.

The youngster is under contract with Flamengo till 2025 and has a massive €60 million release clause in his deal. He's wanted by quite a few clubs in Europe, including Real Madrid, Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen. However, Flamengo have no intention of letting Gomez leave for anything less than his release clause.

Los Blancos are willing to pay €40 million for the player, but that will not be enough for them to strike a deal. If they want to secure the services of the Brazilian, the La Liga side will have to pay out Gomez's release clause.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi criticises Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League celebration

Paris Saint-Germain chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi has slammed Real Madrid for celebrating their UEFA Champions League triumph last season.

Los Blancos oversaw a memorable campaign to lift the coveted trophy last campaign. However, the La Liga giants also made news by attempting to forge a new Super League away from UEFA.

During a recent meeting of the European Club Association, Al-Khelaifi called out the club’s strange behaviour.

“The strange thing is that they celebrate winning the club competition of UEFA. It’s the best club competition in the world. It’s very strange that you go against the already existing and fantastic club competition, but that you participate, celebrate and enjoy winning the title, which seems to me very strange, honestly,” said Al-Khelaifi.

Los Blancos are looking for an unprecedented quadruple this season, having already won the UEFA Super Cup.

