Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos to monitor RB Leipzig forward at FIFA World Cup; Eden Hazard not planning to leave Santiago Bernabeu, and more - November 15, 2022

Real Madrid dropped down to second in La Liga, two points behind their arch-rivals Barcelona after 14 games. Carlo Ancelotti's wards have lost just one league game.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are planning to monitor a RB Leipzig forward during the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Elsewhere, Eden Hazard has said that he doesn't want to leave the Santiago Bernabeu at the moment.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on November 15, 2022:

Real Madrid to monitor Christopher Nkunku at FIFA World Cup

Christopher Nkunku has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are planning to monitor Christopher Nkunku at the FIFA World Cup, according to journalist Jorge Picon via Madrid Universal.

The Frenchman has been in devastating form for RB Leipzig recently and already has admirers at top clubs around Europe. Los Blancos are planning to scout the World Cup for a new striker and have Nkunku on their shortlist.

The 25-year-old has registered 17 goals and four assists in 23 appearances across competitions for the Bundesliga side. The La Liga giants want to add more bite to their attack next year. They want the Frenchman to strike up a partnership with Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema. Real Madrid could also look to Nkunku to eventually take the place of his countryman at the Santiago Bernebeu.

However, the player is reportedly in advanced talks to move to Chelsea next year. As such, Los Blancos might have to turn to alternate targets.

Eden Hazard not planning to leave Santiago Bernabeu

Eden Hazard has been a peripheral figure at the Santiago Bernabeu so far

Eden Hazard has said that he doesn't want to leave Real Madrid just yet. The Belgian forward has been a shadow of his former self since joining Los Blancos from Chelsea in 2019. The player has dropped down the pecking order under Ancelotti and has struggled for game time recently.

Speaking to the press, Hazard, though, remained hopeful that the situation will improve after the FIFA World Cup.

"I don’t want to leave Madrid. Maybe things will change after the World Cup. I want to play, but it is the coach who makes his choices. I accept it, but I want to show him that I deserve to play more. When you don’t play, it’s difficult," said Hazard.

He continued:

"I keep smiling. I’ve had a few difficult months where I haven’t been able to pick up the pace. Now I have to show that I can keep doing it. I don’t doubt myself, but I understand that others do."

The Belgian added that his country can count on him at the FIFA World Cup.

"I haven’t suddenly lost my quality. This is my third World Cup, and I want to show that Belgium can still count on their captain and that I want to give it my all. Some of us have reached an age where you can fall off the team but not before going all out in Qatar," said Hazard.

Hazard has appeared six times across competitions for Real Madrid this season but has scored just once.

Ferland Mendy could part ways with Los Blancos in 2023

Ferland Mendy’s future is up in the air/

Ferland Mendy could be on his way out of Real Madrid next year, according to Marca. The La Liga giants are yet to make a decision on his future and are unsure whether to extend his stay or offload him. The Frenchman’s contract runs out in 2025.

Los Blancos are already engaged in contract extension talks with quite a few of their current players. Mendy is not on that list, despite being a regular under Ancelotti. The club are wary of the Frenchman’s poor fitness record and want to bide their time before coming to a decision.

The 27-year-old has spent 277 days on the sidelines with injuries in the last three campaigns, although he has not suffered any fitness issues this season. Mendy’s absence from France's World Cup squad also indicates that Real Madrid might have to look for an upgrade in the left-back position.

