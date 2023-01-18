Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos monitoring Alejandro Garnacho; Carlo Ancelotti wants 2 January signings, and more - January 17, 2023

Real Madrid are second in La Liga table after 16 games, three points behind their arch-rivals Barcelona. Los Blancos next face Villarreal on Friday in the Copa del Rey Round of 16.

Meanwhile, the La Liga champions are keeping a close eye on Alejandro Garnacho. Elsewhere, manager Carlo Ancelotti wants to make two January additions to his squad.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on January 17, 2023:

Real Madrid monitoring Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Alejandro Garnacho, according to The Independent.

The Argentinean forward has exploded into the scene this season at Manchester United and is already generating attention from clubs around the continent. Los Blancos are also plotting to move for the 18-year-old should he become available in the near future. Garnacho has appeared 18 times across competitions for the Red Devils this season, scoring three goals and setting up six more.

The La Liga giants have a penchant of picking talented young players from across the globe. Their strategy has paid dividends so far, and Real Madrid are likely to continue that in future transfer windows. Ancelotti is expected to be in the market for a replacement for Eden Hazard, who could leave this year. Garnacho could be a superb choice for the role.

Statman Dave



vs. Bournemouth (45 mins)

vs. Everton (19 mins)

vs. Charlton (90 mins)

vs. Manchester City (25 mins)



Insane contribution. 🤩 Alejandro Garnacho’s record in 2023:vs. Bournemouth (45 mins)vs. Everton (19 mins)vs. Charlton (90 mins)vs. Manchester City (25 mins)Insane contribution. 🤩 Alejandro Garnacho’s record in 2023:🅰️ vs. Bournemouth (45 mins)🅰️ vs. Everton (19 mins)❌ vs. Charlton (90 mins)🅰️ vs. Manchester City (25 mins)Insane contribution. 🤩 https://t.co/R32yvPt1tb

The Argentinean’s contract with Manchester United expires in 2024, but the club have the option of an additional year.

The player’s entourage are least pleased with the Red Devils’ recent offer of a contract worth £20,000 per week. They believe the 18-year-old deserves a lot more and could turn down the offer. However, the player’s representatives enjoy an excellent relationship with the Premier League giants, and negotiations are likely to continue.

If talks do not reach a fruitful end, Los Blancos could attempt to sign the player. Garnacho is a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and could be tempted to follow in his idol’s footsteps and move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Juventus are also monitoring the player with interest.

Carlo Ancelotti wants two January signings

Carlo Ancelotti wants to add two new faces to his roster this month, according to Diario AS via Madrid Universal.

The Italian has seen his team stumble this season after a near flawless 2021-22 campaign. Ancelotti has long maintained that he will not make any signings in January but now believes Real Madrid need a new striker and full-back.

| Carlo Ancelotti requested to sign a striker and a fullback but the club denied his request.

However, the club hierarchy are unlikely to grant his wish. Los Blancos invested heavily in Aurelien Tchouameni last year and are preparing for a big summer ahead.

Jude Bellingham is a priority for the club in 2023, and the La Liga giants are already planning to match Borussia Dortmund’s exorbitant demands for the Englishman.

Real Madrid could only grant Ancelotti’s wish at the end of the season, so a striker and a full-back could on their agenda in the summer. For now, though, Ancelotti will have to make do with the options at his disposal.

Los Blancos want Sergio Arribas promoted to first team

Real Madrid want Carlo Ancelotti to promote Sergio Arribas to the first team, according to AS via Madrid Universal.

The 21-year-old has been a revelation for the youth team, registering 11 appearances for the senior side. The Spanish attacking midfielder has scored nine goals and set up five more from 20 appearances for Castilla this season.

| Some leaders in Real Madrid's offices are pushing for Sergio Arribas to be promoted.

Los Blancos’ hierarchy are impressed with his emergence and want him to start getting first-team minutes.

With the likes of Eden Hazard and Mariano Diaz failing to strike a chord, Arribas could be a stellar option for Ancelotti off the bench. Real Madrid are unlikely to bolster their squad this month, so the Spaniard could be an option for Ancelotti to consider.

