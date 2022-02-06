Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos monitoring Bayern Munich star; club happy with Carlo Ancelotti, and more - 6 February 2022

Real Madrid will look to get back to winning ways when they welcome Granada to the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Sunday. Carlo Ancelotti's men endured a shock defeat to Athletic Club in the quarter-finals of the Copa Del Rey on Thursday. The Italian is determined to get back to winning ways in La Liga.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are monitoring a Bayern Munich star. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have retained their faith in manager Carlo Ancelotti. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 6th February 2022:

Real Madrid monitoring Serge Gnabry

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Serge Gnabry.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Serge Gnabry, according to The Hard Tackle via Sky Deutschland. The German international's current contract expires in 2023. La Liga giants Madrid are among several clubs monitoring Gnabry's situation with interest.

The German has developed into one of the most lethal attackers in Europe since joining Bayern Munich in 2017. The 26-year-old has added consistency to his already impressive arsenal, and is now a vital cog in the Bavarians' attack The winger has registered 59 goals and 37 assists in 154 games for them so far, earning admiration from Los Blancos.

The Spanish giants are preparing to welcome Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. However, Ancelotti remains keen for more additions to his attack this year.

Gareth Bale is expected to leave at the end of his contract, while Eden Hazard's future also hangs in the balance. While Mbappe could take Bale's place in the squad, Gnabry has been identified as a replacement for the faltering Hazard.

The German wants to stay at the Allianz Arena beyond his current contract. However, he desires a suitable contract that is in line with his importance to the team. If Bayern fail to strike a deal with the 26-year-old, he could be sold this summer, with Real Madrid plotting to secure his signature.

However, the La Liga giants could face stiff competition from Liverpool, Manchester United and Barcelona for his services. The Reds want to target Gnabry if they fail to tie Mohamed Salah down to a new deal. The Red Devils, meanwhile, want to rope in the 26-year-old, considering the uncertain futures of Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial.

Los Blancos happy with Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid continue to trust Carlo Ancelotti despite the team's surprise exit from the Copa Del Rey, as reported by Marca.

The Italian has come under intense criticism for failing to get past Athletic Club in the quarter-finals of the tournament. Ancelotti didn't utilise Hazard and Bale in the game, earning the ire of fans.

Los Blancos Live @LosBlancos_Live 🎙 LIVE: Pre-match press conference: A thread.



Carlo Ancelotti: “After Athletic we need to react. Granada will come to make its game and look for our weaknesses. I am used to criticisms. I am the Real Madrid coach & I have to make decisions that are sometimes controversial.” 🎙 LIVE: Pre-match press conference: A thread.Carlo Ancelotti: “After Athletic we need to react. Granada will come to make its game and look for our weaknesses. I am used to criticisms. I am the Real Madrid coach & I have to make decisions that are sometimes controversial.” 🔴 🎙 LIVE: Pre-match press conference: A thread.Carlo Ancelotti: “After Athletic we need to react. Granada will come to make its game and look for our weaknesses. I am used to criticisms. I am the Real Madrid coach & I have to make decisions that are sometimes controversial.” https://t.co/gXs8P55vsb

However, Los Blancos believe the criticism of Ancelotti has been unfair. The La Liga giants continue to trust the Italian as they prepare for the business end of the season. However, things could easily go south if they get knocked out of the Champions League or slip up in La Liga.

The league leaders face Ligue 1 giants PSG in a blockbuster Round of 16 Champions League clash next week.

Three clubs interested in Isco

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid - Copa del Rey

Inter Milan and AC Milan are interested in Isco, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato. Real Betis are also reportedly in the fray for the midfielder.

The Spaniard is in the final six months of his current deal with Real Madrid. The 29-year-old has dropped down the pecking order under Ancelotti, and is currently surplus to requirements at the Santiago Bernabeu. So the La Liga giants are likely to allow Isco to leave this summer.

Despite his recent struggles, Isco is not short of options, especially as he could be available on a Bosman move. Apart from the three aforementioned clubs, Arsenal and Sevilla are also interested in signing the Spaniard on a free transfer.

