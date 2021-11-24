Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos monitoring Chelsea star; Vinicius Junior reveals reason for choosing club over Barcelona, and more - 23rd November 2021

Real Madrid face Sheriff in a group game of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. Los Blancos lost the reverse fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu, but are currently atop Group D.

Meanwhile, Madrid are monitoring a Chelsea star who could leave the club next summer. Elsewhere, Vinicius Junior has revealed why he chose Los Blancos over Barcelona.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 23rd November 2021.

Real Madrid monitoring Mason Mount

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Mason Mount.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Mason Mount, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Englishman's future continues to hang in the balance. There are rumours that Mount is unhappy at Chelsea, and is eager to leave Stamford Bridge. Los Blancos are monitoring his situation with interest, and are ready to pounce if an opportunity arises.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are looking to add creativity to their midfield next year. Toni Kroos is already on the wrong side of 30, while Luka Modric has also entered the fag end of his career. Los Blancos roped in Eduardo Camavinga this summer, but are yearning for a player who can unlock defences. The La Liga giants believe Mount could be a part of their succession plans at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Englishman has been one of the standout performers at Chelsea since breaking into the starting eleven in the summer of 2019. Since then, the 22-year-old has registered 20 goals and 17 assists from 120 appearances across competitions for The Blues. His steady rise has caught the attention of Real Madrid, who are plotting to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🚨 Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich are all interested in signing Mason Mount.



The England international feels Chelsea are not meeting what he hopes for in a new contract and could now look to force an exit.



(Source: Fichajes) 🚨 Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich are all interested in signing Mason Mount.The England international feels Chelsea are not meeting what he hopes for in a new contract and could now look to force an exit.(Source: Fichajes) https://t.co/EbbofV9gIu

However, Los Blancos are expected to face competition from Manchester City and Liverpool for Mount's services. Bayern Munich are also interested in the player. Chelsea, though, could leave no stone unturned to keep their prized asset at Stamford Bridge.

Vinicius Junior reveals reason for choosing Los Blancos over Barcelona

Vinicius Junior has revealed why he chose Real Madrid over Barcelona.

Vinicius Junior has revealed the reason why he chose Real Madrid over Barcelona. The Brazilian was wanted by both Spanish giants, but Los Blancos eventually won the race for his signature.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone #rmalive 🎙| Vinícius Júnior: "Both Barcelona and Real Madrid wanted me but I picked Real Madrid because of the project and what they did for me." @ellarguero 🎙| Vinícius Júnior: "Both Barcelona and Real Madrid wanted me but I picked Real Madrid because of the project and what they did for me." @ellarguero #rmalive

Speaking with Cadena SER's El Larguero, as relayed by Managing Madrid, Vinicius Junior said that he was enticed by the project offered by Real Madrid.

“Barcelona and Real Madrid tried to sign me, but I chose Real Madrid because of the project they offered. I always loved the club, and players like Cristiano Ronaldo and others,” said Vinicius.

Fabio Cannavaro heaps praise on David Alaba

Fabio Cannavaro has lavished praise on David Alaba.

Former Real Madrid defender Fabio Cannavaro has lavished praise on David Alaba. The Austrian defender joined Los Blancos on a free transfer this summer, and has settled in well at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking to Marca, the Italian said that David Alaba was a great signing due to his all-round qualities across the turd.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

“He has come from an offensive team like Bayern, where he defended high with a lot of demands. He's used to it all. He's a great player, versatile, shoots well, leads. He's a great signing because he's a guarantee,” said Cannavaro.

Edited by Bhargav