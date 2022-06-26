Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos monitoring Liverpool superstar; club distance themselves from Juventus playmaker, and more - June 26, 2022

Real Madrid enjoyed a brilliant 2021-22 season under manager Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian has lived up to the billing since taking charge at the Santiago Bernabeu last summer. He will look for more domestic and continental success in the upcoming campaign, having won La Liga and the UEFA Champions League last season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are monitoring a Liverpool superstar. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants have distanced themselves from a Juventus playmaker. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on June 26, 2022:

Real Madrid monitoring Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah could be on the move this summer.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Mohamed Salah, according to The Sun. The Egyptian’s contract with Liverpool expires next summer. The Reds are eager to tie the 30-year-old down to a new deal but have failed to find a breakthrough in negotiations. They could be forced to cash in on the player this year unless the situation improves. Madrid are watching the developments with interest.

Salah has been a revelation since arriving at Liverpool in 2017. The Egyptian has appeared 254 times across competitions for the Premier League giants so far, scoring 156 goals.

He'scurrently on weekly wages of just under £240,000 but wants a new deal worth £400,000 per week. The Reds are unwilling to grant his wish and break their wage structure, forcing contract talks to hit a standstill.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @TheSun Liverpool have declared Mohamed Salah as transferable and want €75m for him. Barcelona are informed of his situation, and want to sign him as a free agent in 2023. However, Real Madrid are analysing the situation to sign him this summer. Liverpool have declared Mohamed Salah as transferable and want €75m for him. Barcelona are informed of his situation, and want to sign him as a free agent in 2023. However, Real Madrid are analysing the situation to sign him this summer.— @TheSun https://t.co/YA8XCUBMOs

Liverpool are now willing to offload the player for around £60 million this summer, alerting Los Blancos.

The Spanish giants could be open to an attacking addition in their squad before the end of the transfer window. Ancelotti was ready to welcome Kylian Mbappe to his roster this summer before the Frenchman had a change of heart and stayed put in Paris. The Italian would jump at the opportunity to sign Salah.

Real Madrid have had their eyes on the Egyptian for a while and have the financial muscle to hand him a mega-money deal. Gareth Bale's impending departure will free up their wage bill. Salah could be a brilliant replacement for the Welshman.

Los Blancos distance themselves from Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala is unlikely to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Real Madrid are not planning a move for Paulo Dybala, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle.

The Argentinean playmaker will leave Juventus once his contract expires at the end of the month. The 28-year-old has not been offered a new deal by the Bianconeri, as he's not part of manager Massimiliano Allegri’s plans for the new season.

Blancos Central @BlancosCentral | Real Madrid are not interested in Dybala | Real Madrid are not interested in Dybala @marca [🥇] 🚨| Real Madrid are not interested in Dybala @marca [🥇]

Dybala’s availability on a Bosman move has alerted clubs around Europe. The Argentinean’s stock remains high, and Los Blancos were previously thought to be interested in his services.

With Marco Asensio’s future up in the air, Dybala has emerged as a viable option for the club. However, the La Liga giants have now ruled out a move for the 28-year-old and want to focus on alternate targets instead.

Real Madrid keeping tabs on Presnel Kimpembe

Presnel Kimpembe has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are monitoring Presnel Kimpembe, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle. The French defender is looking to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer after growing frustrated at the club’s reluctance to hand him a new deal. The 26-year-old has made 220 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants, and his current contract expires in 2024.

However, Kimpembe feels his wages do not reflect his importance to the team. He's seeking improved terms on a new contract, but the Parisians are yet to grant him his wish.

The Frenchman’s situation has garnered the attention of Chelsea, and now Los Blancos have joined the fray. There’s no immediate requirement of a new central defender at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, the La Liga giants admire Kimpembe and could be interested in a move in 2023.

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far