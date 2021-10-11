Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos monitoring Spanish striker; Borussia Dortmund interested in Marco Asensio, and more - 10th October 2021

Real Madrid have fared well in the La Liga this season. Los Blancos are currently top of the league table after seven games, albeit on goal difference. Carlo Ancelotti has seen his side score a league-high 22 goals, but they have also conceded ten times.

Meanwhile, off the field, Real Madrid are monitoring a Spanish striker who plays for Villarreal. Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund are interested in Marco Asensio. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 10th October 2021.

Real Madrid monitoring Gerard Moreno

Real Madrid are interested in Gerard Moreno, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Spaniard has come into his own in the last few seasons, scoring 64 times in 137 games for the Yellow Submarine. Last season, Moreno registered 30 goals from 45 appearances, helping Villarreal win the UEFA Europa League.

His efforts have earned him a place in the 30-man shortlist for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award, which has caught the attention of Real Madrid.

Real Madrid are searching for a worthy successor to Karim Benzema, who is entering the fag end of his career. Los Blancos have identified Erling Haaland as the ideal man to take the club forward. But they are aware that the competition for the Norwegian's services is expected to be intense. As such, they have turned their attention to Moreno.

The Spaniard has proven himself in the La Liga, and has the qualities to succeed at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid could have use for Moreno even if they succeed in securing Haaland's signature. That's because the Spaniard is versatile enough to play from the wings as well as a bonafide number nine.

Borussia Dortmund interested in Marco Asensio

Borussia Dortmund are interested in Marco Asensio, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

The Spaniard has struggled to find his feet since recovering from a knee injury that kept him sidelined for the entire 2020-21 campaign. Real Madrid have been patient with him so far, but Asensio has given very few indications that he could regain his previous form.

Los Blancos could be interested in offloading him next season, and Dortmund are ready to try their luck. The Bundesliga giants believe the Spaniard could fill Jadon Sancho's shoes. Dortmund enjoy a cordial relationship with Real Madrid, so a move for Asensio might not be too difficult to complete.

Real Madrid could also use the player to sweeten a deal for Erling Haaland next summer.

PSG sporting director wants Real Madrid punished

Leonardo has claimed that Real Madrid deserve punishment for their public pursuit of Kylian Mbappe.

PSG sporting director Leonardo has claimed that Real Madrid deserve punishment for their public pursuit of Kylian Mbappe. Speaking at the Festivo dello Sport, as relayed by Marca, Leonardo also accused Los Blancos of disrespecting the Frenchman.

"From Madrid they deny it, but I think Real Madrid have been working to buy Mbappe (as a free agent) for a long time. For two years, they have been speaking publicly about Mbappe. This must be punished. From Real Madrid, I see a lack of respect for Mbappe," said Leonardo.

Real Madrid made multiple unsuccessful bids to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer, but the player eventually stayed put in the French capital.

