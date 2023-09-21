Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos offered €60m for Harry Kane, Aston Villa want Dani Ceballos, and more - September 21, 2023

Real Madrid secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Union Berlin at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (September 20) in the Champions League. Jude Bellingham scored the winner in the fourth minute of injury time to keep his team's 100% win record intact.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos offered €60m for the services of Harry Kane this summer. Elsewhere, Aston Villa are planning to move for Dani Ceballos in January.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from September 21, 2023.

Real Madrid offered €60m for Harry Kane

Real Madrid offered €60m for Harry Kane this summer, according to The Athletic. The La Liga giants were in the market this year for Karim Benzema's replacement after he left for Saudi Arabia. Kane was a long-term target for Los Blancos, who identified him as a candidate to take over the baton from the French striker.

Tottenham Hotspur had reluctantly agreed to let him go, given that his contract was set to expire in a year. However, Real Madrid's offer for the Englishman was deemed insufficient by the London club. The Spanish giants were also skeptical about raising their proposal, given the player's age and contract situation.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were in the race as well, but Kane ultimately left Spurs to join Bayern Munich in a blockbuster move.

Aston Villa want Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos is wanted at Villa Park

Aston Villa are planning to prise Dani Ceballos away from Real Madrid at the turn of the year, according to Defensa Central. The Spanish midfielder opted to sign a new deal with the La Liga giants this summer, but is yet to play this season having recently returned from injury. With a long list of talented players ahead of him in the pecking order, the 27-year-old's future has come under question once again.

Villa are hoping to make the most of the situation, as they look to continue their rise under Unai Emery. The Midlands club will be able to offer Ceballos the chance at regular football, and their involvement in the Conference League could also work in their favour.

While it still might not be enough to convince him to leave Los Blancos, the Premier League side is even willing to double his wages. Real Madrid could be open to letting him leave for a proper fee.

Carlo Ancelotti heaps praise on Jude Bellingham

Carlo Ancelotti has spoken highly of Jude Bellingham following another impressive outing, this time in the Champions League. The English midfielder has hit the ground running since joining Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund this summer. He has now scored five goals in his six appearances for Los Blancos.

Speaking after Wednesday's win, as cited by Managing Madrid, Ancelotti hailed his midfield superstar's extraordinary talent.

"Bellingham has quality, but he also has luck. It was a similar goal to Getafe with a deflection and he arrived from the second line and he has an extraordinary talent which he took advantage of," said Ancelotti.

Ancelotti also spoke about the reduced game time for Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, with both impressing once again against Union Berlin.

"It’s a topic which, I wouldn’t say complicated, but good. If you have very good midfielders, I can’t think that one midfielder should stay on the bench for four or five games in a row, that doesn’t make sense," said Ancelotti

"Everyone can add something, whether it’s from the start or in the second half. I don’t think it’s so easy for players to understand that they don’t start, but they can add something in the second half from the bench, against a rival who is more tired and they can offer more," he added.

The veteran duo have struggled to make the starting XI this season, with Ancelotti preferring to put his trust in younger players.