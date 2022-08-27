Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos offered chance to sign PSG striker; Marco Asensio wants to leave, confirms Carlo Ancelotti; and more - August 26, 2022

Real Madrid have been placed in Group F of the UEFA Champions League, alongside RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic. Carlo Ancelotti's men will be the favourites to top the group and progress to the knockouts.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have been offered the chance to sign a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker. Elsewhere, manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Marco Asensio wants to leave.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 26, 2022:

Real Madrid offered chance to sign Mauro Icardi

Mauro Icardi is eager to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Mauro Icardi this summer, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle.

The Argentinean striker is surplus to requirements at PSG and will be allowed to leave this summer. The player has been offered to Madrid via intermediaries, with the 29-year-old ready to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Icardi is also willing to take a 50% pay cut to help the deal go through. Los Blancos have been linked with attacking reinforcements this summer, especially as they lack proper backup for Karim Benzema. However, the La Liga giants are not interested in the Argentinean striker and will not take up the option to sign him this year.

Marco Asensio wants to leave, confirms Carlo Ancelotti

Marco Asensio is likely to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Carlo Ancelotti has said that Marco Asensio is looking to leave Real Madrid this summer. The Spaniard is not guaranteed a place in the starting XI under Ancelotti and wants to move to get his career back on track.

Fabrizio Romano



“If he doesn't leave, in September he will be 100% Real Madrid and my player”. Carlo Ancelotti tells @MovistarFutbol on Marco Asensio: “I think Asensio is looking to see if he can leave”.“If he doesn't leave, in September he will be 100% Real Madrid and my player”. Carlo Ancelotti tells @MovistarFutbol on Marco Asensio: “I think Asensio is looking to see if he can leave”. 🚨⚪️ #RealMadrid“If he doesn't leave, in September he will be 100% Real Madrid and my player”. https://t.co/DWEl9r54Ya

Speaking to Movistar, as relayed by acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Ancelotti added that Asensio will remain a key figure if he stays.

“I think Asensio is looking to see if he can leave. If he doesn’t leave, in September, he will be 100% Real Madrid and my player,” said Ancelotti.

The Spaniard has dropped behind Eden Hazard in the pecking order this season.

Karim Benzema wins UEFA Men’s Player of the Year

Karim Benzema has been in glorious form recently.

Karim Benzema has won the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award after a blistering campaign with Real Madrid. Benzema registered 44 goals from 46 games across competitions last season, helping the La Liga giants win the league, UEFA Champions League and the Supercopa de Espana.

Speaking after winning the acclaimed award, Benzema paid tribute to Los Blancos’ fighting spirit.

“I would like to thank my teammates, my coach and the president. Without the president of Real Madrid and Ancelotti, I would not have won this award. We at Real Madrid do not know how to give up; we fight for everything until the last moment,” said Benzema.

Karim Benzema

Finally, thanks to my family and to all the fans for your important daily support… 🏼🤍 #Alhamdulilah A trophy that rewards the hard work of several years, thanks to my club @realmadrid 🏼 to my teammates and to the staff who help me to achieve these performancesFinally, thanks to my familyand to all the fans for your important daily support…🏼🤍 #Nueve A trophy that rewards the hard work of several years, thanks to my club @realmadrid 🙌🏼 to my teammates and to the staff who help me to achieve these performances🏆🔥 Finally, thanks to my family ❤️ and to all the fans for your important daily support…🙏🏼🤍 #Nueve #Alhamdulilah https://t.co/nCLY9Tld9D

The Frenchman also reserved special praise for Ancelotti.

“Ancelotti, in my opinion, is the best coach in the world. I’m very fortunate to play under Ancelotti, and I hope he stays at Real Madrid for as long as possible,” said Benzema

The Italian manager was also honoured on the night with the UEFA Best Men’s Coach award. Ancelotti thanked fans for their support last season.

“Thank you to UEFA for this award. What a night! It has been an incredible season. I want to thank Sachi, my teacher. I would like to thank the players, the clubs, the fans, my family, the staff and the president. I want to thank everyone for this award,” said Ancelotti.

He added:

“I have a crazy passion for this sport. The quality of our players has been great last season. There was a great relationship and bonding with the experienced and young players, and this helped us a lot as we reached and achieved the desired goal. The fans helped us a lot and were a key factor in our success.

Ancelotti’s wards have enjoyed a perfect start to the new season.

