Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos offering €80m for Trent Alexander-Arnold, club receive Xabi Alonso boost, and more - November 14, 2023

Real Madrid have enjoyed an impressive start under Carlo Ancelotti this season, having won 14 of their 17 games across competitions. Ancelotti's side have already qualified for the knockouts of the Champions League and are second in the La Liga table behind leaders Girona.

Los Blancos are, no doubt, keen on bolstering their squad and are reportedly willing to offer €80m for the services of Trent Alexander-Arnold. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants have received a boost in their plans to appoint Xabi Alonso as their next manager.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from November 14, 2023.

Real Madrid offering €80m for Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold has admirers at Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are willing to offer €80m for Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to Fichajes. The La Liga giants are looking for an able successor for Dani Carvajal, who is already on the wrong side of 30. The Spanish right-back has been an integral part of the club's recent success, registering nine goals and 61 assists from 389 games till date.

Los Blancos want to maintain the standards in the position and have identified Alexander-Arnold as a candidate for the job. The Englishman has been a revelation over the years for Liverpool and is one of Jurgen Klopp's most important players. Alexander-Arnold rose through the ranks at Anfield and has registered 16 goals and 75 assists from 287 appearances for the Reds so far.

His efforts have turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid are always on the lookout for the best talents of the land and have now set their sights on the 25-year-old.

However, prising Alexander-Arnold away from the Merseyside club won't be an easy affair. The player is under contract with Liverpool until 2025 and has shown no inclination to leave. As such, Los Blancos could be better advised to look elsewhere for Carvajal's replacement.

Los Blancos receive Xabi Alonso boost

Xabi Alonso has been identified as Carlo Ancelotti's replacement

Real Madrid have received a boost in their plans to station Xabi Alonso as Carlo Ancelotti's replacement. According to Suddeutsche Zeitung, the Spanish manager has a special clause in his contract for Los Blancos.

Alonso has been identified as a possible replacement for Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Italian manager's contract with the club expires at the end of this season and he is likely to leave in 2024.

Ancelotti will reportedly take charge of the Brazil national team next summer. The La Liga giants are already looking for his replacement and have their eyes on Alonso. The Spaniard has been quite impressive since taking charge of Bayer Leverkusen in 2022 and has taken his team to the top of the Bundesliga table this season.

His efforts have made him a viable option for Real Madrid. Alonso is under contract with Leverkusen until 2026, which means that prising him away from the BayArena could be a costly affair. However, there's apparently a clause in his deal that will make him available for €15m should Los Blancos come calling. The option could also be available to his other former clubs, Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid confident of signing Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid remain confident about signing Alphonso Davies next summer, according to AS. The Canadian is a target for the La Liga giants, who have identified him as the ideal candidate for the left-back role. Despite roping in Fran Garcia this summer, the La Liga giants never really lost track of Davies.

The 23-year-old has been impressive for Bayern Munich over the years and will enter the final year of his contract next summer. The Bavarians remain keen to extend his stay at the Allianz Arena, but the player is yet to agree to an extension. Real Madrid are already working to take advantage of the situation and have reportedly initiated contact with the player's agent Nedal Huoseh.

Talks have picked up pace of late, with both parties eager for negotiations to reach a conclusive end. Davies is reportedly interested in moving to the Santiago Bernabeu. Bayern don't want the player to leave but will be forced to consider his departure next summer if he continues to stall an extension.