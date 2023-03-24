Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos optimistic about Jude Bellingham move; Karim Benzema unlikely to join Lyon, and more - March 24, 2023

Real Madrid are second in La Ligaafter 26 games this season. Carlo Ancelotti’s team have won 17 and lost four games in the league.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are optimistic about securing Jude Bellingham’s signature this summer. Elsewhere, Karim Benzema is unlikely to return to Lyon at the end of the season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on March 24, 2023:

Real Madrid optimistic about Jude Bellingham move

Jude Bellingham is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are hoping to win the race for Jude Bellingham this summer, according to Marca.

The English midfielder is a priority target for Los Blancos this year, with the club eager to station him at the heart of the midfield. The 19-year-old has been a revelation for Borussia Dortmund in recent seasons and has admirers at clubs across Europe.

The La Liga giants are also in the mix for his signature, along with a host of Premier League clubs. Manchester City and Liverpool want the player, and Real Madrid are aware that they cannot compete with the financial muscle of the English clubs. However, the La Liga giants are hoping the lure of the Santiago Bernabeu would be enough for Bellingham to turn down a return to England.

Dortmund have already slapped a €110-115 million price tag on their key asset, but a deal could cost €150 million in total, including variables. There’s a belief at Los Blancos that while his family wants him to move to the Premier League, Bellingham prefers a Santiago Bernabeu move.

Karim Benzema unlikely to join Lyon

Karim Benzema is expected to sign a new deal at the Santiago Bernaebu.

Karim Benzema is unlikely to return to Lyon this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Ligue I side’s president Jean-Michel Aulas recently hinted that the club would be interested in bringing their prodigal son back. The 35-year-old’s contract with Real Madrid runs out at the end of this season, but he's yet to sign a new deal.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Benzema has already agreed to an extension with Los Blancos.

“I’m not aware of any contact between Karim Benzema and Lyon. Jean-Michel Aulas loves Karim since he was a kid, I think he just meant something “romantic” like: if there’s a chance, we will be there. But Benzema has full agreement with Real Madrid on new deal since October,” wrote Romano.

Benzema has registered 634 appearances for the La Liga giants, scoring 342 goals and setting up 164.

Rodrygo Goes heaps praise on Carlo Ancelotti

Rodrygo Goes wants Carlo Ancelotti to manage the Brazil team.

Rodrygo Goes has spoken highly of Carlo Ancelotti. The Brazilian has flourished under the tutelage of the Italian manager at the Santiago Bernabeu in the last two seasons.

Although he has struggled to hold down a permanent place in the starting XI, he has chipped in with key goals. The 22-year-old already has made 148 appearances for Los Blancos and has registered 28 goals and 29 assists.

Speaking to Globoesporte, as cited by AS, Rodrygo said that Ancelotti’s ability to manage the dressing room is second to none.

“He has experience and has won everything. He knows how to manage a group, something that is very important. Sometimes a coach doesn’t have to be the best tactically, because the team already runs for him. He manages the dressing room very well and that makes the difference,” said Rodrygo.

He added:

“He makes everything simple and doesn’t invent too many things. He does what needs to be done. He doesn’t go crazy tactically; he does simple things, and they work.”

The 22-year-old also shed light on recent reports linking Ancelotti to the hot seat in the Brazil team.

“We told him: ‘Gaffer, we’ll wait for you there.’ He joked back that we are going to do the next call-up together. We talk more jokingly, but every joke has a bit of truth. The situation there is difficult; you have to leave Real Madrid to come here (Brazil).So I can’t say what’s going to happen, but of course it would be an honour to have him here,” said Rodrygo.

Ancelotti could part ways with Real Madrid at the end of the season unless he wins either the league or the UEFA Champions League.

Poll : 0 votes