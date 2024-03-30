Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos plan 2025 Reece James move, club receive Alphonso Davies boost, and more - March 30, 2024

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations for their La Liga game against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, March 31. Carlo Ancelotti's team will be looking to pick up a win to continue their siege on the league title.

Meanwhile, the Spanish giants are planning to move for Reece James in 2025. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have received a boost in their plans to sign Alphonso Davies this summer.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from March 30, 2024.

Real Madrid plan 2025 Reece James move

Reece James has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are planning to move for Reece James at the end of next season, according to Defensa Central.

The La Liga giants are long-term admirers of the Chelsea skipper but remain fully focused on securing Kylian Mbappe's services this summer. As such, Real are unlikely to target a new right-back at the moment.

Los Blancos have already decided to extend Lucas Vazquez's stay until next summer, which is when they plan to sign James. The Englishman has suffered with injuries this season, but his stock remains high.

Real Madrid have identified James as the ideal long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal. However, the 24-year-old's contract with the Blues runs until 2028, so prising him away from Stamford Bridge won't be easy.

Los Blancos receive Alphonso Davies boost

Alphonso Davies is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid have received a boost in their plans to take Alphonso Davies to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

The Canadian full-back is in the final 18 months of his contract with Bayern Munich and Los Blancos are hoping to secure his services on a cut-price deal. The Bavarians have reportedly afforded Davies until April to commit to a new deal or he will be sold.

Speaking to BILD, the player's agent Nick Huoseh slammed Bayern's decision, hinting at a potential exit.

"We were close to an agreement a year ago. Then the entire club management was replaced. We didn’t hear anything for seven months. Although I tried during this time to contact the club myself. Now we are being given an ultimatum and are supposed to react within two weeks because the club is under pressure and took a long time to reposition itself in the management? That’s not fair," said Huoseh.

"It’s a very important contract in Alphonso’s career and we’re supposed to make the decision without knowing who the coach will be next season or what the team looks like. That’s why we think it’s unfair to react to the ultimatum,” he added.

The La Liga giants have identified Davies as a possible replacement for Ferland Mendy.

Real Madrid suffer Trent Alexander-Arnold blow

Trent Alexander-Arnold is unlikely to leave Anfield this summer

Real Madrid have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are planning to initiate contract talks with the English right-back this summer. Alexander-Arnold's current deal expires in 2025 and Los Blancos are hoping to prise him away for a reduced fee this year.

The La Liga giants are laying down succession plans for Dani Carvajal, who is already on the wrong side of 30. Alexander-Arnold is among the finest in the world in his position and a perfect candidate for the job. His availability on a cut-prise deal also makes the 25-year-old a fantastic option for Real Madrid.

However, it now appears that the Reds are planning to keep him at Anfield for many more years.