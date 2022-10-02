Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos plan to move for Erling Haaland in 2024; former player compares Federico Valverde with Steven Gerrard, and more - October 1, 2022

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations for their La Liga game against Osasuna on Sunday (October 2). Carlo Ancelotti has taken his team to the top of the standings and will look to stay there beyond the weekend. Madrid have won all nine games across competitions this season, including six in La Liga.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are planning to move for Erling Haaland in 2024. Elsewhere, former Barcelona forward Luiz Suarez has compared Federico Valverde with Steven Gerrard.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on October 1, 2022:

Real Madrid plan to move for Erling Haaland in 2024

Erling Haaland could move to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2024.

Real Madrid are planning a move for Erling Haaland in 2024, according to The Real Champs via AS. The Norwegian was a target for the La Liga giants this summer but opted to join Manchester City. Los Blancos were linked with moves for both Kylian Mbappe and Haaland but ended up signing neither.

The Spanish giants remain in the hunt for Karim Benzema’s replacement. The French striker has aged like fine wine and has been outstanding recently. The 34-year-old enjoyed a stunning 2021-22 season, scoring 44 goals from 46 games, and is the favourite for the Ballon d’Or this year.

Despite his recent form, Madrid are eager to lay down succession plans for Benzema. The player was one of the reasons why Ancelotti didn’t mind losing out on Haaland this summer. The Norwegian has proved his worth at City, scoring 14 goals from ten games. The 22-year-old, however, dreams of playing for Los Blancos, which is why he insisted on including a €180 million release clause in his contract.

The clause will come into effect in 2024, which is when the Spanish giants want to move for Haaland. By then, Benzema is expected to slow down and could be willing to pass the baton to the Norwegian.

Luiz Suarez compares Federico Valverde with Steven Gerrard

Federico Valverde has gone from strength to strength at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Luiz Suarez has compared Federico Valverde with Steven Gerrard. The Real Madrid midfielder has been in outstanding form in recent seasons and continues to be indispensable for Ancelotti.

𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐝𝐞 @TeamVaIverde Luis Suárez: "In 2017, when Fede Valverde made his debut in the National Team, I already said that he reminded me of Steven Gerrard, who was my teammate at Liverpool... He has made tremendous progress, surrounded by great stars"



🦅 Luis Suárez: "In 2017, when Fede Valverde made his debut in the National Team, I already said that he reminded me of Steven Gerrard, who was my teammate at Liverpool... He has made tremendous progress, surrounded by great stars" @marca 🇺🇾 Luis Suárez: "In 2017, when Fede Valverde made his debut in the National Team, I already said that he reminded me of Steven Gerrard, who was my teammate at Liverpool... He has made tremendous progress, surrounded by great stars" @marca🦅💫 https://t.co/v3uoUwiNsV

Speaking recently, as cited by Marca via The Real Champs, Suarez said that his countryman has qualities similar to Gerard.

“I, honestly, and there are the newspaper archives, already in 2017, when Fede debuted in the national team, I already said that he reminded me of Steven Gerrard, who was my teammate at Liverpool. He has similar conditions," said Suarez.

He added:

"A box to box, with punch, change of pace, a lot of arrival … I don’t want to compare, but the characteristics are similar. I saw Fede coming, and he has made tremendous progress, surrounded by big stars. He did very well.”

Valverde has appeared nine times for Los Blancos this season and has registered four goals.

Luka Modric expected to miss games due to injury

Luka Modric picked up an injury while on international duty.

Luka Modric will miss the next two to three games for Real Madrid, according to Mario Cortegana via Madrid Universal. The Croatian continues to pull the strings in Ancelotti’s midfield. However, he has returned from international duty with a minor knock and will be sidelined for a few days.

The length of his absence is unclear, but Modric could return against Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez if his recovery is on track. However, given his importance to the team, it;s quite likely that he'll not be rushed back. As such, he could only return to action ahead of the El Clasico on October 16. The 37-year-old has two goals from nine games for the Spanish giants this season.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Tottenham and other GW 9 matches! Click here

Poll : 0 votes