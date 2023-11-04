Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos planning 2024 Alphonso Davies move; Liverpool want Kylian Mbappe, and more - November 4, 2023

Real Madrid asap are leading the La Liga title race after 11 games. Carlo Ancelotti's men next face Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (November 5) in the league.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are worried that Los Blancos will target their full-back Alphonso Davies next summer. Elsewhere, Liverpool are optimistic abou bringing PSG striker Kylian Mbappe to Anfield.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on November 4, 2023:

Real Madrid planning 2024 Alphonso Davies move

Alphonso Davies is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bayern Munich are worried that Real Madrid are planning to prising away Alphonso Davies next summer, according to 90 Min.

The Canadian left-back is a long-term target for Los Blancos, who believe he's the ideal successor to Marcelo. The La Liga giants are willing to offload Ferland Mendy to make space for the 23-year-old, who's among the finest in his position in the world.

Real Madrid brought in Fran Garcia this summer, and the Spaniard has already ousted Mendy from the left-back spot. However, Los Blancos have always planned with Davies for the role.

The player's contract with the Bavarians expires in 2025, but he hasn't agreed to an extension yet. The La Liga giants are hoping that he will continue to stall a new deal, which will force the Bundesliga champions to cash in on him next summer.

Liverpool want Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at Anfield.

Liverpool are optimistic about winning the race for Kylian Mbappe next summer, according to L'Equipe.

The French forward is a priority target for Real Madrid, who have plans in place to sign him on a Bosman move in 2024.

The 24-year-old's contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of this season, but he's reluctant to sign a new deal.

An extended stay in Paris cannot be ruled out yet, especially as the club are desperate for Mbappe to stay. However, should he become available next summer, Los Blancos will face competition from the Reds for his signature.

The Merseyside club have maintained contact with the player's entourage since failing to sign him in 2017. Liverpool are hopeful that they can convince the player to turn down a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in favour of Anfield.

Jude Bellingham opens up on Zinedine Zidane admiration

Jude Bellingham has hit the ground running since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Jude Bellingham has admitted that he looked up to Zinedine Zidane as a child.

The English midfielder arrived at Real Madrid this summer from Borussia Dortmund and has enjoyed an astonishing start. The 20-year-old has scored 13 goals and set up three more in 13 games across competitions for the La Liga giants.

Interestingly, Bellingham has been handed the iconic Los Blancos No. 5 shirt, made famous by Zidane. Speaking to L'Equipe, the Englishman said that he was starstruck when meeting the legendary Frenchman in 2022.

"My father had a fake Zidane jersey that he bought on the beach. He wore it everywhere, often at home.

"One day I asked him, ‘By the way, who is that guy?’ He replied, ‘Go on YouTube, and take a look.’ Since then, I probably haven’t stopped," said Bellingham.

He continued:

"Zidane was the player I wanted to be. I was lucky to meet him at the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool (1-0 in 2022). I was like a child, with my eyes wide open.

"He is so humble for someone who has achieved so much. He has such incredible presence. And, according to the guys who played here with him, he was a great coach. That’s equally important."

Bellingham admitted that wearing the No. 5 shirt was a tribute to Zidane but added that he's aiming to forge his own path.

"It’s a kind of tribute, of course. But at the same time, I’m forging my own path, and it’s almost like I’m taking it and shaping it in my way, making the number what I want it to be: Madrid’s modern number 5," said Bellingham.

The 20-year-old has already become a talisman for Real Madrid.