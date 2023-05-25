Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos planning 2024 Kylian Mbappe move; club eyeing Theo Hernandez, and more - May 25, 2023

Real Madrid secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday (May 24) in La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu. Karim Benzema and Rodrygo Goes found the back of the net to take Carlo Ancelotti's team to second in the league.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are planning to move for Kylian Mbappe in 2024 when his contract runs out. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are interested in Theo Hernandez.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on May 25, 2023:

Real Madrid planning 2024 Kylian Mbappe move

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are planning to move for Kylian Mbappe next summer, according to AS.

The French forward is a long-term target for Los Blancos, who have tried to sign him in the past two summers. The La Liga giants saw an astronomical bid for the 24-year-old turned down by Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021.

Real Madrid attempted to sign Mbappe on a Bosman move last year, but the player performed a late U-turn to sign a new deal with the Parisians. The entire episode left a bad taste in the mouth for Los Blancos and further strained the relationship between the two clubs. However, the Spanish giants remain interested in the French forward and still dream of unleashing him at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mbappe is also keen to join the La Liga giants, and an opportunity could arise next summer. The Frenchman's two-year deal with PSG runs out in just over a year. There's an option for a further yeat, which can only be activated by the 24-year-old by 31st July 2023. There's little chance of Mbappe taking up that option, which means he could be available for free next year.

Real Madrid are adamant that they will not negotiate with the Parisians regarding a transfer. Los Blancos want Mbappe but only if he arrives for free and are willing to wait a year to get their man.

Los Blancos eyeing Theo Hernandez

Theo Hernandez has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid want to bring Theo Hernandez back to the Santiago Bernabeu, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle.

The 25-year-old has developed in leaps and bounds since joining AC Milan. The Frenchman has been in impressive form this year, too, and the La Liga giants want to re-sign him this summer.

Los Blancos are expected to bolster their options at left-back this summer amid growing uncertainties regarding Ferland Mendy's future. The Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy remain unconvinced by the 27-year-old and are likely to cash in on him this summer. Real Madrid are set to sign Fran Garcia this year but could target a more established face to replace Mendy.

Los Blancos have followed Hernandez for a while, and he has now emerged as an option ahead of the summer. The 25-year-old has four goals and five assists in 43 appearances across competitions for the Rossoneri. However, he's an integral part of the club's setup, so prising him away is likely to be a costly affair.

Carlo Ancelotti confirms Fran Garcia arrival

Fran Garcia is all set to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Fran Garcia will join Real Madrid this summer.

The 23-year-old left-back has been in impressive form for Rayo Vallecano this season, registering two goals and three assists in 38 games across competitions. Recent reports have said that the Spaniard has already agreed terms to return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

After the Vallecano game in midweek, as cited by Football Espana, Ancelotti confirmed Garcia's arrival and heaped praise on the 23-year-old.

"Fran Garcia is a left back who has a lot of energy. He is very fast with the ball, and he attacks very well. He is a very good profile for Real Madrid, and next year, he will be with us," said Ancelotti.

Garcia could be an upgrade on Mendy, who could be on his way out of the club this summer.

