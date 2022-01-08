Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos planning to extend Vinicius Junior's contract this summer; club initiate talks with AC Milan midfielder, and more - 7 January 2022

Real Madrid are ready to welcome Valencia to the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Saturday. Los Blancos are atop the league standings after twenty games, leading second-placed Sevilla, who have a game in hand, by five points.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are planning to extend the contract of Vinicius Junior at the end of this season. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have initiated talks to bring an AC Milan midfielder to the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 7th January 2022.

Real Madrid planning to extend Vinicius Junior's contract this summer

Real Madrid are planning to extend the contract of Vinicius Junior at the end of this season.

Real Madrid are planning to extend the contract of Vinicius Junior at the end of this season, according to Marca. The Brazilian's contract renewal is one of Los Blancos' priorities this year. The 21-year-old has been in outstanding form for the La Liga giants this season.

Vinicius Junior has registered 12 goals and nine assists in 25 games across competitions for Real Madrid. His exploits have helped him earn the admiration of quite a few clubs around Europe, forcing Los Blancos to take action. The Brazilian's current deal expires in 2024, but the La Liga giants have already initiated the renewal process.

GOAL @goal Vinicius Junior has been named as the world's most valuable footballer, according to CIES 🤑



At €166.4 million, he beat Phil Foden and Erling Haaland to the top spot. Vinicius Junior has been named as the world's most valuable footballer, according to CIES 🤑At €166.4 million, he beat Phil Foden and Erling Haaland to the top spot. https://t.co/5DDhOw3u9T

Real Madrid want Vinicius Junior to keep his focus on his game right now. As such, Los Blancos have scheduled the decisive part of negotiations for the summer. Both parties have agreed to that arrangement, with the move also designed to help Madrid financially.

Increasing the player's wages right now would be detrimental to Los Blancos' budget. Real Madrid are already planning to invest in Kylian Mbappe next season. The La Liga giants are also preparing to sign Erling Haaland, which is why they cannot hand Vinicius a new deal before the 2022-23 season.

Los Blancos are planning to give the 21-year-old a pay hike in his new contract. The Brazilian currently earns €4 million per year with bonuses, but is one of the lowest earners at the old. So the La Liga giants are planning to change that.

Los Blancos initiate talks with Franck Kessie

Real Madrid have begun talks with Franck Kessie regarding a move this summer.

Real Madrid have begun talks with Franck Kessie regarding a move this summer, according to El Nacional. The Ivorian is in the final year of his current contract with AC Milan. He is unwilling to extend his association with the Rossoneri, and Los Blancos are planning to sign him on a Bosman move this summer.

Madrid have already sent representatives to Italy to facilitate Kessie's move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are eager to speed up talks, as the 25-year-old is also being pursued by Barcelona.

Granada interested in Miguel Gutierrez

Granada are eying a loan move for Madrid's Miguel Gutierrez in January.

Granada are eyeing a loan move for Miguel Gutierrez in January, according to El Nacional.

The 20-year-old broke into Real Madrid's first team last season. The Spanish left-back has struggled for first-team opportunities since then, though, and could be enticed by a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Also Read Article Continues below

Real Madrid could sanction a loan deal to help the player earn valuable first-team minutes. However, the player is yet to make a decision on his future.

Edited by Bhargav