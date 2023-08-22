Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos planning Kylian Mbappe offer; club eyeing Gabriel Magalhaes, and more - August 22, 2023

Real Madrid have invested wisely in their squad this summer, bringing in quite a few new names to improve their team. However, manager Carlo Ancelotti remains interested in further reinforcements to help meet his goals for the season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are planning a late offer for Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are interested in Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 22, 2023.

Real Madrid planning Kylian Mbappe offer

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are planning a late offer for Kylian Mbappe this summer, according to Bild.

The French forward is a priority target for the La Liga giants, but they are largely expected to sign him as a free agent in 2024. Los Blancos have failed in their attempts to prise the player away from Paris Saint-Germain twice before.

The Parisians were previously looking to offload the player this summer, as he had declared his intentions not to sign an extension. However, recently reports have hinted that Mbappe could be warming up to a new deal, but he's scheduled to become a free agent next year. Nevertheless, the 24-year-old’s future remains up in the air, and Real Madrid are planning to test the waters in the final week of the summer.

However, their offer is expected to be less than the €150 million, which PSG were previously hoping to raise from Mbappe’s departure. The La Liga giants have identified the player as the ideal replacement for Karim Benzema, who left the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Los Blancos roped in Joselu on loan to address the situation, but Mbappe remains their priority target.

Los Blancos eyeing Gabriel Magalhaes

Gabriel Magalhaes has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu,

Real Madrid are interested in Gabriel Magalhaes, according to The Daily Mail. The Arsenal defender has been identified as a possible replacement for Eder Militao, who's likely to miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury. Gabriel remains a key figure under Mikel Arteta at the Emirates and is happy at the club, though.

However, Los Blancos are hoping that the lure of the Santiago Bernabeu can help them secure the player’s signature. Ancelotti has Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Nacho Fernandez to cover for the centre-back position.

However, with a long season ahead, it will be wise to rope in another defender. Gabriel has been identified as an option, but prising him away from the Gunners could be difficult.

Real Madrid expecting offers for two players

Real Madrid are hoping to offload Alvaro Odriozola and Reinier Jesus before the end of the summer, according to journalist Rodra.

The two players are peripheral figures at the Santiago Bernabeu and are not part of Ancelotti’s plans. Odriozola has struggled to break into the first team under the Italian, who has preferred Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez ahead of him.

Jesus, meanwhile, has failed to live up to expectations with the La Liga giants. He spent last season on loan with Girona but was largely unimpressive. The Brazilian has already been informed that he will be allowed to leave for a proper price this summer.

Los Blancos are expecting offers for both players in the final week of the summer transfer window.