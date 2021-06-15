Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos planning mass exodus to fund Kylian Mbappe deal, club interested in €30m Premier League star and more - 15 June 2021

Real Madrid are eager for an immediate turnaround under Carlo Ancelotti next season. The Italian enjoyed tremendous success during his first stint at the Santiago Bernabeu but failed to lift the La Liga trophy during his two-year association with Los Blancos.

Ancelotti is determined to fulfill that dream next season and Real Madrid are planning to reinforce their squad accordingly over the summer.

Signing an attacker remains the priority, but Los Blancos also want to replenish their midfield ahead of the new season. There will be departures too, as a few of the current players might not fit into Ancelotti’s plans.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top Real Madrid transfer news from 15 June 2021.

Real Madrid plotting sales to fund Kylian Mbappe deal

Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid are planning to sell players this summer to fund a move for Kylian Mbappe, according to AS. Los Blancos are determined to add the Frenchman to their squad and have decided to reduce their wage bill before they sign him.

The move would also help the club adhere to the salary cap imposed in the La Liga. Mbappe currently earns more than €30m per year, after tax, and would command similar wages at the Santiago Bernabeu.

🚨 If there is a 1% chance of signing Mbappe, Real Madrid will fight for him. @FabrizioRomano #rmlive 🇫🇷 — Los Blancos Live (@LosBlancos_Live) June 12, 2021

Real Madrid have a wage bill of approximately €400m for the first team squad. Los Blancos plan to offload nine players from their squad, which could see a deduction of €126m from their wage bill.

The players facing the axe are Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Gareth Bale, Isco, Luka Jovic, Dani Ceballos, Marcelo, Mariano and Alvaro Odriozola. Ramos, however, could end up staying at the club if he agrees to take a pay cut.

Real Madrid interested in €30m Premier League star

Kalvin Phillips

Real Madrid are interested in signing Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. Los Blancos are monitoring the Englishman’s performance at Euro 2020 and could launch a bid for the player at the end of the tournament.

Phillips was one of the stars of Marcelo Bielsa’s side in the 2020=21 campaign, registering 29 appearances, with one goal and two assists to his name.

Real Madrid will be keeping an eye on Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips for the rest of Euro 2020 after he impressed in England’s opener. (Defensa Central) — RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 (@rumorstransfers) June 14, 2021

The Englishman was brilliant against Croatia in the Three Lions’ opening tie at Euro 2020 and Real Madrid believe he could be a fantastic backup for Casemiro.

The Leeds United man is valued at €30m, but his stock could rise depending on his performance in the tournament. Phillips is committed to Leeds until 2024, so pricing him away from the Premier League side will not be easy.

Los Blancos given chance to sign €30m Serie A star

Rafael Leao

Real Madrid have been given a chance to sign AC Milan star Rafael Leao, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The 22-year-old wants to leave the Serie A side this summer after struggling for consistency with the Rossoneri.

Leao managed seven goals and six assists from 40 games last season and the Portuguese could cost between €30m - €40m. However, Los Blancos have reportedly turned down the opportunity as they believe his asking price is too high.

