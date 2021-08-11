Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos planning move for Inter Milan duo, club locked in three-way battle for Brazilian star, and more - 11th August 2021

Real Madrid are fully engaged in preparations for the upcoming season. Carlo Ancelotti is expected to get Los Blancos firing on all cylinders after a disappointing 2020-21 campaign. The La Liga giants failed to assert their dominance in the league and were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Chelsea in the semifinals.

Real Madrid want to use the market to instigate a change in fortune in the upcoming season. Los Blancos are looking at options for multiple positions on the pitch and will also upload fringe players this summer.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 11 August 2021.

Real Madrid planning move for Inter Milan duo

Nicolo Barella

Real Madrid are planning a move for Nicolo Barella and Alessandro Bastoni, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Inter Milan duo have been in fine form of late and were part of the Italian side that won Euro 2020. Los Blancos are considering a double raid on the Nerazzurri to bring both players to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti’s interest in Bastoni is understandable, as Real Madrid have lost both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane this summer. David Alaba’s arrival might not be enough for Los Blancos ahead of a crucial season, and the Inter Milan defender will potentially be a valuable addition to the club’s backline.

Real Madrid are also considering additions to their midfield. Luka Modric is entering the final stages of his esteemed career, while Toni Kroos is also in his 30s. Ancelotti would not mind replenishing his options this summer and Los Blancos have already been linked with a host of midfielders.

Barella has been on their radar for a while and the La Liga giants are ready to dive for him now. Inter Milan’s financial condition indicates a double deal for both players cannot be ruled out this summer.

Los Blancos locked in three-way battle for Brazilian star

Real Madrid are locked in a three-way battle for Yuri Alberto, according to The Hard Tackle via Corriere Dello Sport. Apart from Los Blancos, Barcelona and Arsenal are also interested in the Brazilian forward. Carlo Ancelotti is looking to add more firepower to an attack that has underwhelmed in the recently concluded season and has his eyes on the 20-year-old.

2 - Yuri Alberto has scored his second hat-trick in the Brasileirão, with both happening in away games.

Youri Alberto has caught the eye since joining Internacional last year, registering 21 goals and two assists from 65 appearances. Real Madrid believe he could be an ideal successor for Karim Benzema and a viable alternative to Erling Haaland.

Real Madrid striker wanted by West Ham United

Luka Jovic

West Ham United are interested in Luka Jovic, according to HITC via Eurosport. The Serbian does not feature in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans for the upcoming season and Real Madrid are planning to offload him this summer. The Hammers have been interested in Jovic for some time and now have the chance to secure his signature.

Luka Jovic has his heart set on staying at Real Madrid next season, Goal understands.



Can he make an impact in La Liga this season?

The Serbian has struggled since joining Los Blancos in 2019 and a move to West Ham United could be an opportunity for him to restart his career. However, the Hammers could face competition from Manchester United as well as three Bundesliga clubs for his services.

