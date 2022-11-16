Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos planning move for Inter Milan midfielder; club want to bring AC Milan defender back to Santiago Bernabeu, and more - November 16, 2022

Real Madrid are second in La Liga, two points behind Barcelona atop the pile. Carlo Ancelotti's men have won 11 of their 14 games and lost just once.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are preparing to move for an Inter Milan midfielder. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants want to bring back an AC Milan defender to the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on November 16, 2022:

Real Madrid planning Nicolo Barella move

Nicolo Barella has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are planning to move for Nicolo Barella next year, according to Calciomercatoweb via The Hard Tackle.

The Spanish giants are reportedly preparing to spend €360 million on the squad over the course of 2023 and have the Italian on their wishlist. The 25-year-old has developed in leaps and bounds since joining Inter Milan in 2019.

Barella has become a first-team regular, earning plaudits with his assured performances in the middle of the park. Los Blancos are long-term admirers of the player and believe he could be the solution to their ageing midfield.

With Luka Modric and Toni Kroos on the wrong side of 30, Barella could help Madrid usher in a new era. The 25-year-old has played 20 times across competitions for the Nerazzurri this season, registering six goals and as many assists.

Los Blancos want to bring Theo Hernandez back to Santiago Bernabeu

Theo Hernandez is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are planning to bring back Theo Hernandez from AC Milan next year, according to Calciomercatoweb via The Hard Tackle.

The French left-back left Los Blancos to join the Rossoneri in 2019 and has been a revelation for the Serie A giants so far. The 25-year-old has registered 22 goals and 27 assists from 140 appearances across competitions for Milan.

His steady rise has impressed the La Liga giants, who could be in the market for a new left-back next year. Ferland Mendy remains the only specialist for the position at the Santiago Bernabeu, with David Alaba flourishing in a centre-back role.

Real Madrid desire an upgrade on Mendy, and Hernandez fits the bill. The Milan full-back could be open to a return to the Santiago Bernabeu to address unfinished business.

Eden Hazard says he could leave Madrid next summer

Eden Hazard has failed to live up to expectations at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Eden Hazard has said that he could leave Real Madrid next summer should the club ask him to go.

The Belgian has cut a sorry figure at the Santiago Bernabeu since arriving from Chelsea in 2019. He's no longer a first-team regular under Ancelotti, and Los Blancos could be tempted to offload him next year.

Speaking recently, Hazard said that it would be impossible for him to leave Real Madrid in January.

"In January it is impossible, because I have family, and I like the city. But in summer, it is possible that I could leave. I have one more year on my contract, and it is the club's decision. If the club tells me 'Eden, thanks for the four years, but you have to go', I have to accept it because it is normal. But I would like to play more, to show that I can play, that I am a good player," said Hazard.

The Belgian also tried to explain where things went wrong at the Spanish capital.

"Every season is the same with me: during the season, I have to work and play football, but when I have three weeks to rest, I rest, and I'm not going to change. This story was four years ago, although it was reality, but then I had two incredible months before the injury," said Hazard.

He continued:

"Then I haven't been lucky because of the pandemic and other things, like the injuries in the second year. ... But for 10 years at Chelsea, I played 500 games without injuries or anything, and then in two years all these injuries ... It's something I cannot explain. It's something I can't explain."

Hazard has one goal from six appearances across competitions for Los Blancos this season.

